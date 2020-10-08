Fifth District Republican Congressional candidate Bob Good has submitted a new financial disclosure report to the U.S. House of Representatives Office of the Clerk reflecting financial assets worth up to $1.6 million after initially reporting no assets and no unearned income.
Good’s new financial report included nine additional pages of financial assets not disclosed in the initial filing. It includes retirement savings plans and IRA investments. Good said on Monday that the campaign “may have made a mistake” in their financial disclosure.
“We became aware that we may have made a mistake on it. And so, we’re in the process of correcting that,” Good said on Monday.
Congressional candidates are required by law under the Ethics and Government Act to disclose their personal finances. Good’s initial reporting listed no assets under Schedule A of the disclosure report, which includes assets and “unearned” income.
Good, 55, is a former associate athletics director at Liberty University and a former Campbell County Supervisor. Good is facing Democratic candidate Cameron Webb in the Fifth District race.
