Composed Kettle Run boys basketball team upsets No. 1 seed Millbrook 50-48 to make regionals

After a spotty regular season, the senior-laden Kettle Run Cougars boys basketball team is showing its true stripes.
Coach Christian Yancey has always believed, saying three weeks ago, "We are a team no one wants to face in the postseason."
Yancey's prophesy has proven true.
After bumping off No. 5 seed Liberty 66-46 in the Northwestern District boys basketball tournament quarterfinal, the No. 4-seeded Cougars (12-8) used that momentum for a huge performance Tuesday night when they led from start to finish to defeat No. 1 seed Millbrook 50-48 in the semifinals.
The win propelled Kettle Run into the district championship Friday at No. 2 seed Sherando, but, more importantly, it qualified the Cougars for the Class 4 Region C playoffs, which open next week.
Against Millbrook, the Cougars started strongly, taking a quick 6-0 lead on two 3-pointers by Damien Sirisena in the opening minutes. The Cougars led 14-5 after the first quarter and built the lead to 18-5 on Cole Roeber's steal and score.
Sirisena's 14-foot baseline jumper made it 20-7 before Millbrook closed to 26-19 at halftime.
Kettle Run continued to play well in the third, opening a 30-21 lead on two baskets by Jacob Robinson. Two Jordan Tapscott hoops gave the Cougars a 39-28 lead.
Millbrook went on an 8-0 run to make it 39-36, then closed to 42-21 with 4:11 left. Baskets by Sirisena and Tapscott restored the lead to 46-41, and the Cougars held on down the stretch.
There were some nervous moments, however. After Robinson's layup gave Kettle Run a 50-46 lead, Millbrook missed a 3-pointer. Millbrook was forced to foul to put Kettle Run in the penalty situation. Millbrook created several in-bounds situations for the Cougars, who committed a turnover, allowing the Pioneers to score with seven seconds left to make it 50-48.
Sirisena was fouled with five seconds left and missed as Milbrook's Detric Brown rushed upcourt and missed a pullup 3-pointer near the top of the key for the win at the buzzer.
Against Liberty in the quarterfinals, Kettle Run led 29-18 at halftime and used a 13-2 run to open the third to build a 42-22 lead on points by Robinson, Damien Sirisena, Tapscott and Kolby White.
Liberty’s season ended at 12-10.
