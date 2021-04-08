You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COMPETITION CHEERLEADING: In the time of COVID, Liberty’s clean routine produces district title

  • Updated
  • 0
B_District_Cheer_01 (1).jpg

PHOTO BY RANDY LITZINGER

Upon learning they’d won the Northwestern District competition cheer title on March 31 at Fauquier, “We screamed in the parking lot for 15 minutes,” said Liberty coach Katie Waddle. Kettle Run took second at the region meet with the Eagles third, ending their successful seasons.

 

Simpler routines, a much less energetic gym, and lots of pandemic safety hurdles along the way, but a championship is still an opportunity to scream your lungs out, and the Liberty girls, their coaches and parents celebrated with gusto in the Fauquier High parking lot.

The Eagles claimed the Northwestern District competition cheer title on March 31 with a deduction-free routine of 240.5 points, with Kettle Run grabbing the all-important second slot with 237 points and also moving on to regionals.

Both Liberty and Kettle Run saw their seasons end at Wednesday's Class 4 Region C meet, with Broad Run winning with 264.5 points and being the only team among the four to advance to states due to tighter playoff fields this year. Kettle Run (230.5 points) was second, followed by Liberty (218) and Dominion (215).

“It’s really stressful in a normal year. This has been so challenging,” said Liberty coach Katie Waddle, who cited different rules and a lack of practice time. 

“We’ve had a lot of adversity. All the teams have,” Waddle said. “We’ve got lots of injuries right now. We’re cheering to 25 people and not packed gyms anymore. The environment is totally different. I’ve got 15 young ladies that are the strongest 15 I’ve ever had.”

Due to the pandemic, certain moves were ruled out, which caused teams to redesign their routines. “The routine is more old school. There’s not a lot to do. No bridges, no pyramids, no flipping or basket tosses. It’s a lot of what you’d see on the sideline of a football or basketball game,” said Waddle.

At the district meet, with Fauquier’s gym capacity limited due to COVID precautions, each team performed its routine in front of a small group of fans, then left the gym by a separate door, as new teams and fans streamed through.

Millbrook missed the meet due to a pandemic issue, and Fauquer reportedly had a pandemic issue. “It happens everywhere. We hand sanitize 15 times a day and try to keep away from each other. We talk about ‘locking it in and keeping a small circle,’’’ Waddle said.

She said the meet ended around 8 p.m, with teams dispersed to hear results.

“The live feed was not working, we were trying to hear the announcement standing in the parking lot. We were waiting and waiting and waiting. We got a text from someone that said we got first place. We wanted to make sure it was true before we said anything,” said Waddle.

“Then we screamed in the parking lot for 15 minutes.”

Waddle praised seniors Emma Duncan, Jenna Jensen, Bethany Murray, Jessalyn Robinson, Gracie Rodney and Kiana Zanders. 

Liberty’s other team members were Ashlyn Cooper, Joyce Quintela, Skylar Ridgeway, Brialea Smith, Bailey Alle, Kendall Johnson, Hailey Marquise, Kira Thomas, Ashlyn Leatherwood, Kaylen Ulloa and Kayla Moyer.

Alicia Schrank, Helene Leigh and Shannon Lewis also coach.

 

 

 

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..