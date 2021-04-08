COMPETITION CHEERLEADING: In the time of COVID, Liberty’s clean routine produces district title

Simpler routines, a much less energetic gym, and lots of pandemic safety hurdles along the way, but a championship is still an opportunity to scream your lungs out, and the Liberty girls, their coaches and parents celebrated with gusto in the Fauquier High parking lot.
The Eagles claimed the Northwestern District competition cheer title on March 31 with a deduction-free routine of 240.5 points, with Kettle Run grabbing the all-important second slot with 237 points and also moving on to regionals.
Both Liberty and Kettle Run saw their seasons end at Wednesday's Class 4 Region C meet, with Broad Run winning with 264.5 points and being the only team among the four to advance to states due to tighter playoff fields this year. Kettle Run (230.5 points) was second, followed by Liberty (218) and Dominion (215).
“It’s really stressful in a normal year. This has been so challenging,” said Liberty coach Katie Waddle, who cited different rules and a lack of practice time.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity. All the teams have,” Waddle said. “We’ve got lots of injuries right now. We’re cheering to 25 people and not packed gyms anymore. The environment is totally different. I’ve got 15 young ladies that are the strongest 15 I’ve ever had.”
Due to the pandemic, certain moves were ruled out, which caused teams to redesign their routines. “The routine is more old school. There’s not a lot to do. No bridges, no pyramids, no flipping or basket tosses. It’s a lot of what you’d see on the sideline of a football or basketball game,” said Waddle.
At the district meet, with Fauquier’s gym capacity limited due to COVID precautions, each team performed its routine in front of a small group of fans, then left the gym by a separate door, as new teams and fans streamed through.
Millbrook missed the meet due to a pandemic issue, and Fauquer reportedly had a pandemic issue. “It happens everywhere. We hand sanitize 15 times a day and try to keep away from each other. We talk about ‘locking it in and keeping a small circle,’’’ Waddle said.
She said the meet ended around 8 p.m, with teams dispersed to hear results.
“The live feed was not working, we were trying to hear the announcement standing in the parking lot. We were waiting and waiting and waiting. We got a text from someone that said we got first place. We wanted to make sure it was true before we said anything,” said Waddle.
“Then we screamed in the parking lot for 15 minutes.”
Waddle praised seniors Emma Duncan, Jenna Jensen, Bethany Murray, Jessalyn Robinson, Gracie Rodney and Kiana Zanders.
Liberty’s other team members were Ashlyn Cooper, Joyce Quintela, Skylar Ridgeway, Brialea Smith, Bailey Alle, Kendall Johnson, Hailey Marquise, Kira Thomas, Ashlyn Leatherwood, Kaylen Ulloa and Kayla Moyer.
Alicia Schrank, Helene Leigh and Shannon Lewis also coach.
