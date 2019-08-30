In its continuing quest to develop a workable, dynamic comprehensive plan for the town of Warrenton, town staff invited residents to a PATH Foundation meeting room Wednesday night to weigh in on how to move forward into the next 20 years.
About 45 people attended, including Mayor Carter Nevill, town council members Jerry Wood (Ward 1) and Robert Kravetz (Ward 4) and some members of the comprehensive plan’s steering committee (Chris Coutts, Doug Larson, Jim Lawrence, John McCarthy, Kirsten Dueck, Marie Washington and Melanee Montalvo).
Betty Compton, who lives in Warrenton’s Old Gold Cup subdivision, said she sent notes to her neighbors encouraging them to come, but didn’t see many familiar faces.
The workshop was led by Kate Ange, president of Renaissance Planning, which is working with the team of consultants on the project.
As during a similar March 5 workshop, attendees were asked for input in three areas: community character, community health and economic and fiscal health. But this time, residents were asked not what they would like to see, but how and where.
So far, town staff, with the help of community planning consultants have been occupied with assessing the town’s trajectory and how to nudge that trajectory to incorporate the vision that residents outlined in previous meetings.
Ange explained that residents have expressed the following priorities:
- Retaining the town’s historic character and preserve existing places and landscapes.
- More vitality in Warrenton.
- More restaurants and activities for kids.
- Local entertainment options, or higher end grocery/retail destinations.
- New development, so long as it is distinctive in character and form and doesn’t look like everywhere else.
When it comes to business, residents said:
- Existing local businesses should be able to thrive and grow.
- Commercial corridors should be redeveloped.
- Old Town should be allowed flourish, with more places to shop, eat, enjoy culture and socialize.
- More public amenities like parks, trails and recreation opportunities for all ages.
- Retain rural buffers around town.
- Walkability.
- Retain and add more canopy trees.
Challenges
Ange explained that certain negative trends happening regionally are present in Warrenton as well – only more so. An aging population, slow population growth, stunted job opportunities and a work force that largely (61 percent of residents) commutes more than 30 miles out of town.
Another major limiting factor is too few housing options. In Warrenton, 94 percent of homes are single-family homes, and the average cost is out of reach for first time home buyers or those looking for more modest options. The average value of a Warrenton home between 2010 and 2018 was $303,374.
In order to buck the trends and achieve the vitality that residents say they want, the town needs to find a way to offer more -- more local jobs, more housing options and more people.
Possible solutions
In an effort to learn lessons from other communities, Ange showed the group what Warrenton might look like with more mixed used spaces (apartments over retail, for instance), open, walkable public spaces and community gardens. These options, she said, would allow for less expensive housing choices and encourage healthy living.
She talked about encouraging the idea of Warrenton as a destination – emphasizing that the town’s historical importance is a draw. She suggested that doing more to encourage the arts would also bring visitors to the town, to spend money and to add to the town’s vitality.
She showed a picture of a parking garage designed to fit right into an old town setting, for instance. But – as it has for decades -- the idea raised questions about cost and practicality. Audience member Wendy Campbell, who designed parking decks herself before she retired 13 years ago, said that typical parking garage spaces are too small for the over-sized pickup trucks that are common in small-town Warrenton.
Campbell said she was attending the session because she wants to see the town focus on “development we can afford.” She added, “Not everyone who lives here has a million dollars.”
Casting a vote
Ange offered attendees four options to choose from – a baseline .35 percent growth; a “stronger, livable community scenario” with 1 percent growth; a “livable destination community scenario” with 1.5 percent annual growth, and a “regional live/work community scenario” with 2 percent annual growth.
In answer to questions from audience members, Ange reassured them that there is ample land in Warrenton – in areas suitable for higher growth -- to incorporate the most aggressive plan. She added that the fiscal benefits of the highest growth option would be ample to provide the increased services necessary for the increased population. In fact, she pointed out, the “don’t change” base scenario will have adverse impacts on the town’s long-term fiscal health, since the town relies heavily on sales and property taxes for its revenue.
When finally asked to vote for their preferred scenario, 18 of the 28 people who made a choice voted for the highest growth (2 percent); six voted for 1.5 percent growth and four voted for 1 percent growth. No one voted for the status quo.
For a more complete look at the progress of the comprehensive plan, visit www.warrentonplan.com. The website has background information, a summary of the studies that have been accomplished so far and results from the public workshops.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.