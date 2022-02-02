Community remembers beloved teacher

On a frigid Wednesday evening, just three days after Bengü Beachley was shot to death in her Bealeton home Jan. 23, more than 200 people gathered around a community gazebo near the schoolteacher’s house to hold a vigil in her memory. The crowd, which included Beachley’s neighbors, friends, students and fellow teachers, lit candles, sang and shared memories of the woman who had touched their lives.
“Bengü will be truly missed in our school,” said Mark Rendell, assistant principal at Grace Miller Elementary School. “She had a great relationship with her students and always went above and beyond.” Beachley had worked as an English as a second language teacher at Grace Miller since 2018. A school bus brought students from the school to the vigil.
“Bengü Beachley was a kind-hearted person who made those around her smile,” said Saralyn Aylor, ESL supervisor for Fauquier schools. “She was always looking for ways to brighten someone’s day with a laugh or a ‘small treat.’ We all miss her dearly.”
Neighbors of Beachley remembered her as a woman who seemed to always be smiling. “Her happy, bubbly personality was contagious,” said Candace Hicks, a neighbor of Beachley’s who spoke at the vigil. “She was a consistent reminder that there are great people in this world.”
Hicks added: “We are shocked, scared and angered at what took her from us. Unfortunately, domestic violence is an all-too-common problem in this world.”
The vigil was organized by Nikki Butler, another neighbor of Beachley’s in the Mintbrook neighborhood of Bealeton. “I thought it would be so great if we could come together” to celebrate her life, said Butler. “It was beautiful. Each light—it was like one person who Bengü touched,” she said of the vigil. There was a “sea of people who knew and cared about her.”
Beachley’s funeral was held Monday, Jan. 31 at the Diyanet Center of America in Lanham, Maryland. Jennifer Swanson, a close friend of Beachley’s who was in attendance, said that Beachley’s body is now being returned to Turkey for burial.
Beachley’s mother, Semra Metin, who was injured in the same shooting, has been discharged from INOVA Fairfax Hospital, said Swanson. Metin’s “wounds are healing,” Swanson said, and will likely return to her home in Turkey soon.
