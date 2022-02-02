 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community remembers beloved teacher

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 9_020222.jpg

More than 200 people attended a vigil for Bengü Beachley in the Mintbrook subdivision in Bealeton Jan. 26.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

On a frigid Wednesday evening, just three days after Bengü Beachley was shot to death in her Bealeton home Jan. 23, more than 200 people gathered around a community gazebo near the schoolteacher’s house to hold a vigil in her memory. The crowd, which included Beachley’s neighbors, friends, students and fellow teachers, lit candles, sang and shared memories of the woman who had touched their lives.

“Bengü will be truly missed in our school,” said Mark Rendell, assistant principal at Grace Miller Elementary School. “She had a great relationship with her students and always went above and beyond.” Beachley had worked as an English as a second language teacher at Grace Miller since 2018. A school bus brought students from the school to the vigil.

phto_ft_news_bengu and mom_020222.jpeg

Semra Metin with her daughter, Bengu Beachley

“Bengü Beachley was a kind-hearted person who made those around her smile,” said Saralyn Aylor, ESL supervisor for Fauquier schools. “She was always looking for ways to brighten someone’s day with a laugh or a ‘small treat.’ We all miss her dearly.”

photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 9_020222 copy.jpg

More than 200 people attended a vigil for Bengu Beachley in the Mintbrook subdivision in Bealeton Jan. 26.

Neighbors of Beachley remembered her as a woman who seemed to always be smiling. “Her happy, bubbly personality was contagious,” said Candace Hicks, a neighbor of Beachley’s who spoke at the vigil. “She was a consistent reminder that there are great people in this world.”

Hicks added: “We are shocked, scared and angered at what took her from us. Unfortunately, domestic violence is an all-too-common problem in this world.”

photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 6_020222.jpg

At the vigil, notes from children to their teacher were hung around the gazebo.

The vigil was organized by Nikki Butler, another neighbor of Beachley’s in the Mintbrook neighborhood of Bealeton. “I thought it would be so great if we could come together” to celebrate her life, said Butler. “It was beautiful. Each light—it was like one person who Bengü touched,” she said of the vigil. There was a “sea of people who knew and cared about her.”

photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 7_020222.jpg

Jerry Hull, a teacher who worked with Bengu Beachley at Grace Miller Elementary, sang “Keep me in your heart,” by Warren Zevon.

Beachley’s funeral was held Monday, Jan. 31 at the Diyanet Center of America in Lanham, Maryland. Jennifer Swanson, a close friend of Beachley’s who was in attendance, said that Beachley’s body is now being returned to Turkey for burial.

photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 4_020222.jpg

To open the vigil, Rik Gracia sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel, in honor of Bengu Beachley.

Beachley’s mother, Semra Metin, who was injured in the same shooting, has been discharged from INOVA Fairfax Hospital, said Swanson. Metin’s “wounds are healing,” Swanson said, and will likely return to her home in Turkey soon.

Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com

photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 3_020222.jpg

Photographs of Bengu Beachley were blown up to remember the Bealeton school teacher.
photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 1_020222.jpg

At the vigil, notes from children to their teacher were hung around the gazebo.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..