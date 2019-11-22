Thanks to local churches and businesses, 227 turkey dinners are being distributed to the Fauquier men and women who work every day to keep citizens safe. The mood at Operation Turkey Drop for First Responders on Thursday, Nov. 21, was festive. The pick-up was set to happen again Friday, Nov. 22, at the sheriff’s office parking lot at 78 W. Lee St.
All employees from the sheriff’s office, the Warrenton Police Department, the Virginia State Police, school security officers, and members of the Warrenton, Lois, Catlett, Remington and Goldvein fire departments were all welcome to stop by and pick up a “thank you” feast. Baskets of food included a 9- to 11-pound turkey, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing and macaroni and cheese, all packaged in a disposable roasting pan.
The Rev. Tyrone Green of Heart’s Delight Baptist Church in Catlett said that 2019 is the third year of the project, which grows every November. The collaborative group raised $5,000 to pay for the dinners; Walmart sells the food at cost.
