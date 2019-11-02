The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County and Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains are co-hosting a forum on mental health and wellness at Grace Episcopal Church on Monday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Speakers include Sallie Morgan, director of MHAFC and Brittany Dwyer, also of MHAFC.
“Our mental health is as much a part of us as our physical health and needs to be addressed in the same way,” Grace Episcopal parish nurse, Jennifer Ritter said in a news release. “But there is so much stigma surrounding these issues that it makes it both hard to address and even recognize in the first place.”
This event is the debut of a health ministry program of Grace in The Plains that aims to focus on “preventative health care and wellness in the community.”
“Health ministry in a faith community is an approach to wholeness and health that builds on strengths of the congregation,” according to the news release. “MHAFC’s focus on promoting and facilitating mental wellness intersects and supports this goal, and the two organizations anticipate future events to respond to community need in the coming months.”
