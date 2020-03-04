Marshall United Methodist Church is sponsoring an information session on vaping on Saturday, March 21.
“Myths and Facts of Vaping” will focus on the latest research about vaping, lung diseases, health risks and mental health aspects. Questions are encouraged.
The featured speaker is Anna Marie Askin-Evans, director of the Center for Holistic Psychotherapy.
The free session is open to all. Teens are welcome.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Marshall Community Center, 4133-A Rectortown Road, in Marshall.
