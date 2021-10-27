Community conversation about sex trafficking will be held Oct. 28

The Fauquier Anti-Sex Trafficking Alliance will hold a “community conversation” about sex trafficking on Thursday, Oct. 28. The main presentation will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Warrenton Middle School. There will be an opportunity for audience members to ask questions after the presentation.
Speakers from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Robert Mosier, will provide a local perspective; representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Department of Homeland Security will present a more regional look at the problem.
Kay Duffield, executive director of the Christian advocacy group Reset180, will share the signs of sex trafficking that might go unnoticed, and what to do if a person sees warning signs. She will also address what resources and support are available in our area for victims, survivors and their families as they recover.
Duffield will unveil a new survivor resource coming to Fauquier County and invite the audience to partner with Reset180 to bring it to fruition. She will suggest ways to volunteer to prevent sex trafficking in the region.
Attendees of the community conversation can enter the school at 244 Waterloo Road from the parking lot at the back of the building at 6:30 p.m. to visit informational booths. Some of those booths will be representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier, Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, Department of Social Services, Reset180, Anti Trafficking International, Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center and the Rotary Club of Warrenton.
The Fauquier Anti-Sex Trafficking Alliance — a group of community organizations and individuals — recently changed its name from Fauquier County Human Trafficking Prevention Project to the Fauquier Anti Sex Trafficking Alliance to better reflect its mission of preventing sex trafficking in Fauquier and supporting victims and their families. FASTA was founded by the Warrenton Rotary Club.
