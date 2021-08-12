You have permission to edit this article.
Community comes together to provide back-to-school blessings

Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains will host a Back to School Free Market and Community Blessing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 14. The event will feature a free community lunch and bring together 33 organizations to distribute fresh and canned food, school supplies, clothes and cleaning and hygiene products.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, members of The First Baptist Church of The Plains and Grace Epsicopal of The Plains took breakfast to about 150 teachers and staff at Coleman Elementary and Marshall Middle School to celebrate their first official day of the 2021-2022 school year. On Aug. 10, those same two churches, along with Rectortown United Methodist Church and Friends of Rectortown provided breakfast for the teachers and staff at Claude Thompson Elementary.

Organizations supporting the project on Aug. 14 include: Town of The Plains; The Plains Community League; Atlantic Union Bank; Moms Demand Action; A Little Heart; St. Marks United Methodist Church in The Plains; The Potter’s House Ministry at First Baptist Church in The Plains; Peas and Grace Food Pantry; Grace Montessori School; The Bee Project, Community Lunch Ministry and The Wood Ministry of Grace Episcopal Church; Marshall branch of the Fauquier Public Library; Marshall United Methodist Church; Middleburg Humane Foundation; Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Delaplane; Leeds Episcopal Church in Markham; Seven Loaves Food Bank with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Oakspring Farm; Master Gardeners of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties; Fauquier Free Clinic; Mental Health Association of Fauquier; Fauquier Habitat for Humanity; Fauquier County Department of Social Services; Mars Foundation; nurses, counselors and administrators representing Coleman Elementary School, Marshall Middle School and Claude Thompson Elementary School; Young Men’s Service League; Wakefield School; SPARC Research, Literacy Volunteers of Fauquier County and Paragon Philharmonia.

Anyone would like to make a monetary donation to the food pantry ministry may visit: https://my.gobluefire.com/app/Giving/halopays-1411/GRACEEPISCOPALCHURCH. (Put “Peas and Grace” in the note. For more information, contact Hope Laingen at 540-305-0290

