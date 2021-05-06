Community college naming task force narrows list of possible names to five

Five top choices are being considered as Lord Fairfax Community College’s naming task force continues the work of picking a new name for the college, according to a press release Thursday morning.
In February, LFCC’s College Board voted to rename the college, which was founded in 1970. The college, like the other 22 in the Virginia Community College System, had been directed last summer by the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges to review its name, as well as those of all its named facilities.
Following the LFCC College Board’s decision, students, staff, alumni and members of the community were encouraged to submit possible names for consideration; more than 100 did so, the press release said.
The top five names selected by the task force are Valley & Vista, Red Oak, Laurel Ridge, Valley & Ridge and Newbridge.
“Overwhelmingly, the community input centered around the breathtaking beauty of the natural surroundings for which the LFCC service region is known,” said Kelly O’Keefe, CEO of Brand Federation, which is working with the college during this transition period. “They sought names that were both anchored to geographic features of the Shenandoah Valley region and reflective of the values that unite the college, its students and its community.”
Numerous community colleges in Virginia have links to their local geography, including Blue Ridge Community College, Mountain Empire Community College, Tidewater Community College and Piedmont Community College.
In the press release, the task force went into more detail about the top five choices:
Valley & Vista Community College -- The task force thought this name was unifying and inclusive of the entire service region. “It brings to mind an upward progression, much like the academic journey and broader horizons our students explore,” the release said. Vista also has inspirational connotations.
Red Oak Community College -- More than half of the forest in Shenandoah National Park consists of red oaks and “the strength and towering stature of the trees represent the growth and opportunity provided by the college. Oak trees have historical and cultural significance. Kings wore crowns of oak leaves and the tree signifies strength in the Bible.”
Laurel Ridge Community College -- Laurels grow abundantly within the college’s service area, which also features distinctive mountain ridges. Laurel is also a verb meaning “to bestow an award or praise in recognition of an achievement, often academic.” The ancient Greeks presented laurel wreaths to athletes, poets and war heroes. The press release added, “As the upper edge of a mountain range, ridge can serve as a metaphor for the level of success and range of opportunities offered by the college.”
Valley & Ridge Community College -- One of the regions of Virginia, west of the Blue Ridge and east of the Appalachian Plateau Region, is the Valley & Ridge Region. The name unites the service regions while paying tribute to the natural landscape, said the press release.
Newbridge Community College – The release from the college said, “A recurring theme among comments and stories from students and alumni was that the college gave them a new outlook and a new start. The word ‘new’ speaks to new beginnings. ‘Bridge’ can refer to where students are now and where they’d like to be in the future.”
The college is hosting a telephone town hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, to give the public a chance to learn more about the renaming process and our aspirations for our new name. (See accompanying box for more information.)
