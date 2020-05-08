A 30-minute ceremony marking Memorial Day will be broadcast and livestreamed from the Virginia War Memorial, in Richmond, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
"The ceremony will feature a combination of live and recorded content from the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries," said a May 8 press release from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
Due to the pandemic, in-person Memorial Day ceremonies will not be held this year, according to the press release. However, the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial and other veterans' cemeteries will be open to visitors; DVS operates cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk.
"VDVS deeply regrets that it cannot hold public Memorial Day ceremonies this year to honor the thousands of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Commonwealth and our Nation," said the press release.
It concluded: "This decision was made to conform to current state emergency orders to protect the health and well-being of veterans, families, participants, staff members and others who normally attend these ceremonies. The pubic is invited and encouraged to participate in the virtual ceremony, which will focus on honoring our Nation’s and our Commonwealth’s heroes who died in service."
More information about this year's Memorial Day ceremonies can be found at dvs.virginia.gov. The May 25 ceremony will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of both the Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia War Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.