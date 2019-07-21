Coming together as one in Warrenton, Common Threads, a joint ministry of First Baptist Church and St. James’ Episcopal Church recently announced that Hate Has No Home Here signs will be available for the public at the upcoming Community Family Fun Day in Eva Walker Park. It will be held Saturday, July 27, from noon until 4 p.m.
This is the eleventh year for Family Fun Day, a free all-day event with activities and food for children and adults from the Warrenton/Fauquier area.
The Hate Has No Home Here sign project was founded in the fall of 2016 at Peterson Elementary School in North Park, a Chicago neighborhood characterized by its diversity of age, race, nationality, andethnicity. The sign’s message was originally imagined by a third grader and kindergartner at the school, and the North Park community came together to design, print and distribute the signs. This project seeks to declare neighborhood residences, businesses and places of community free from hate speech and behavior, providing places for conversations, work, learning, and living. Beyond the sign, the intent is to create dialogue within a community that will promote a friendlier, safer place with a spirit ofinclusion.
This project is non-political, and it is not used to raise funds for any non-profit or for-profit organization. However, all organizations, faith communities and individuals within the community are invited to share in this messaging by displaying the signs.
“A home empty of hate has more room for love,” said George Burgwyn, a parishioner at St. James and a Common Threads committee member.
Working with Piedmont Press and Graphics, Common Threads has provided for the printing anddistribution of the Hate Has No Home Here signs in the Warrenton/Fauquier community.
Common Threads, a joint ministry founded in April 2018 by First Baptist Church and St. James’ Episcopal Church, both of Warrenton, was created so that the two congregations could honor their different faith traditions and celebrate their common threads. Within its joint mission statement is the call to dosomething together for the good of the community and to promote racial unity in order to build community.
Community Family Fun Day in Eva Walker Park was conceived and implemented by First Baptist Church of Warrenton in 2008. Over the years it has added support and cooperation from the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, Juvenile Court Services Unit, and the Warrenton Police Department. For more details about Family Fun Day, contact Damien R. Sharp, Coordinator, at communityfamilyfunday@gmail.com.
For more information about the Hate Has No Home Here project, visit the project’s website at www.hatehasnohomehere.org/about.
