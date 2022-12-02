A 17-member committee will meet Dec. 7 for the first time to talk about expectations and goals for a state-mandated policy on "sexually explicit" class materials assigned in Fauquier public schools. At the request of school board members, the committee also will review the division’s policies for selecting school-library books and notifying parents if their children want to check out books with sexually explicit images or passages.
Under the draft policy on sexually explicit classroom materials, parents will get at least 30 days’ notice if teachers plan to use instructional materials with "sexually explicit content" in children’s assignments. Parents will be able to review the materials and ask for alternate assignments.
As part of its work, the committee also will review policy 6-5.2 School Libraries/Media Centers. That is the Fauquier division’s policy for selecting school-library books. The committee will develop steps for schools to follow if libraries have selected books with sexually explicit images or passages.
The committee’s work will include developing steps to communicate that the sexually explicit content exists, as well as alert parents who may want a say in whether their children check out those books for leisure reading. Whether parental-notification requirements would apply to students age 18 or older is uncertain. “That is not a question that we can answer at this point in time,” Deputy Superintendent Major Warner said in an email after the summit.
“What people need to understand is this is not a censorship process,” Warner told school board members at a planning summit Nov. 30. “What we wanted to do was to increase parental awareness and increase parental controls around some of the content that is in our schools,” Warner said.
Board members had little to say about the committee’s upcoming work. The state-mandated policy on sexually explicit classroom materials must be passed by the school board by Jan. 23 and will go into effect immediately. The target date for implementing new rules around sexually explicit class materials and library books with sexual images or passages is the start of the 2023-24 school year. Those division-specific rules are what the committee will be working on.
“There’s a lot of conversation around graphic novels right now,” Warner told the school board. “It’s important to understand that not all graphic novels are sexually explicit.” Many graphic novels are meant to make readers laugh or get caught up in a good story, he told school board members.
As an example, Warner said, maybe a student “wants to check out a particular book that has really graphic imagery.” That doesn’t mean the book must be removed from the library, he said. But it does mean “checks and balances” should be in place to give parents a chance to weigh in on what their children can read.
The committee’s role does not include defining “sexually explicit” material in library books students check out to read on their own, Warner said. “The division will seek clarity from the board attorney as needed to clarify any interpretation issues,” Warner said in an email.
Nothing in the committee’s work will keep books off the shelves of school libraries, Warner said. As a result, the division’s book-challenge process will remain, Warner said. “When all is said and done and somebody sees something they don’t like, that policy is still in effect,” Warner said.
The Fauquier chapter of Moms for Liberty had initiated challenges on 17 school-library books, including historical fiction and other books that they considered too sexually explicit to be in the libraries at Kettle Run High School and several other school libraries. However, the group paused their challenges in anticipation of policy changes. The group did not respond to requests for comment Dec. 1.
“The Virginia Library Association absolutely affirms parental involvement when it comes to what children are reading and learning about,” said Lisa Varga, executive director of the library association. “Our concern is that we don’t think one parent or a small group of vocal parents should be able to say what other students should read or not read.”
Amy Acors, director of instruction and supervisor for history and social science, and academic counseling, and David Kuzma, supervisor of library and media services, will co-chair the committee. Warner declined to name the other members of the committee, which comprises two parents, one student, four administrators, two teachers, five librarians and three principals/assistant principals.
Including five librarians on the committee is a big plus, Varga said. “I am thankful to hear that librarians are being included in this committee because it is vital that experts be involved,” she said. “Librarians have very specific training and are committed to their own lifelong learning, as well as the lifelong learning of all of their students, and their training is invaluable.”
The committee will split into two working subgroups. One of the groups will tackle the parental notification requirement for sexually explicit classroom materials, and the other will look at changes to the library-book selection process (policy 6-5.2) — and primarily focus on how to notify parents when their kids want to check out books that have been deemed sexually explicit.
Goals
The goals for the committee members who will work on the selection process for library books are:
- Develop a regulation to be attached to current policy, 6-5.2 School Libraries/Media Centers. See box with details of the current policy.
- Discuss and develop decision points around books that meet the definition of sexually explicit as outlined in the division’s policy. (That policy judges books on their “literary merit,” among other criteria.
- Refine notification strategies currently used at some schools to alert parents who want to know which books their children check out.
- The goals for committee members who will work on parental notification for sexually explicit class materials are:
- Develop a regulation to be attached to current policy.
- Examine the notification expectations within the policy.
- Develop a checklist with steps for school leaders and teachers for screening for sexually explicit material, notifying parents and providing alternative measures.
Revised timeline
- The school board’s deadline for approval of the parental notification policy for sexually explicit classroom assignments is Jan. 23, 2023, but the board is expected to approve the policy at its Dec. 12 meeting. The plan is to put it on the consent agenda, a tool for streamlining meetings by grouping non-controversial items so they can be passed with a single motion and vote.
- At an introduction meeting Dec. 7, the committee will learn about expectations, a timeline and goals.
- By January 2023, the committee will split into two groups, one to begin working on the library selection and the second to work on parental-notification regulations for sexually explicit materials.
- The committee and subgroups will meet from January to May to create the regulations.
- Regulations will be presented to Superintendent of Schools David Jeck in June and to the school board in July.
- Regulations will go into effect during the 2023-24 school year.
