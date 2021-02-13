Ivey Angulo, 22, of Colonial Heights, was charged by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office for possession of cocaine, possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO reported that a sheriff’s deputy was operating radar in the 1600 block of Winchester Road in Delaplane when a vehicle traveled past at a "high rate of speed." The deputy was able to stop the vehicle in the 1800 block of Winchester Road.
Lewis said the deputy identified the driver as Ivey Angulo and while speaking with her, the deputy observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s deputy located more evidence of narcotics and took Angulo into custody, said Lewis. At the time of arrest, she was processed at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and given an unsecured bond.
