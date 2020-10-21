“My home life really wasn’t that great. That’s really common for a lot of homeless people,” said Alex, a 25-year-old student at George Mason University. Alex – that is the name she now goes by – has been homeless off and on since she was 21 and has spent time in several homeless shelters around Prince William County.
Despite the challenges, she recently completed an associate degree at Northern Virginia Community College and is a student at George Mason now. That’s thanks to financial aid from the school, which covers her tuition, and a recent online fundraiser to pay for her room and board. She’s studying politics and international relations and hopes eventually to serve in government.
Alex grew up in Fairfax County and was a good student; she had completed about a semester’s worth of college credits by the time she graduated high school. But her stepfather was an alcoholic and her mother was never much of a presence in her life. She wanted to attend college after she left high school, but her parents weren’t supportive. Basically, she said, she was on her own; there were many basic life skills she never learned.
Things hadn’t been perfect at school, either. “In the town that I grew up in there weren’t a lot of other kids who looked like me, because I was Black,” she said. “The people I became friends with there told me, ‘I thought you would be mean or rude because that’s what my parents said people who look like you are.’”
When recounting the racism she experienced personally, she was quick to address how similar experiences might affect others. “It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy -- soft racism. If people expect less of you then you feel like you are less. Because of that, [homelessness] becomes a generational issue. I’ve met entire families who are homeless … Sadly, it has become their new normal, because they’ve been told they can’t be any better.”
At age 18, Alex went to live with her mother and then with another family member a couple of years later; they lived in different parts of Prince William County. “I never felt safe at home,” she said. “I remember one time I had to call the police on a family member. Things got so bad that I just left.” She has several siblings. “I realized I couldn’t see [my siblings] again if that meant speaking to my parents. I didn’t feel like I was safe with either of [my parents].” But, she said, “As strange as it sounds, being homeless was way less stressful than my childhood.”
Leaving, though, meant she would live on the edge of subsistence. Even living with one parent or the other, “I could never save up enough money to live on my own,” she said, even though she had worked full time since leaving high school. After she left, “I kept becoming homeless because I couldn’t find a job [that would] pay the bills.” She had stayed with friends, “but I couldn’t pay the rent, it’s just that simple,” she said. She worked the entire time, mostly as a waitress.
“Strangely enough, being homeless helped me change my major, change what I wanted to do in life,” she said. She originally wanted to be a teacher but feels that a career in public service will have a broader impact on people like her. “The longer I was homeless and the worse things that I saw,” she said, “I wanted to make a wide impacting change that could affect many children.”
She bounced around homeless shelters in Prince William County. “At first when I became homeless, I thought [the other people in the shelters] would be these horrible people, but actually they were really nice,” she said. “They were kinder to me than most people have been in my life.” She credited churches in Prince William for their support of resources for homeless people. “When the government cannot fill in the gaps the religious community comes in and helps them,” Alex explained. “This sort of kindness in a community was really the most surprising thing.”
Again, she was quick to put the spotlight on the struggles of others. Many of the homeless people she met were disabled in some way or suffered from mental illness. Most had experienced childhood trauma. “One day those children will become adults and because of their childhood they will become homeless,” she lamented.
There are many ways to measure poverty. About 6.1% of Fauquier County residents – representing 4,300 people – live on an income below the fede…
For some, crawling out of that situation is nearly impossible, she said. “Some people are forced to work low-paying jobs to get [government] benefits, but if you work too much, you can’t go to the doctor anymore because you make too much [to qualify for Medicaid], so you’re stuck in this perpetual state.”
She elaborated, “When you’re poor you really don’t have a lot of options, so it’s really hard to find a job,” she explained. “You have to find a job that fits with the bus schedule and all the other things – one of the reasons I was able to keep a job while I was homeless was because of the bus system [in Woodbridge].”
While struggling, she was determined to get an education. Alex grew tearful when talking about her grandmother, who grew up in western Africa. “[My grandmother] saw firsthand how people take advantage of people without an education. Her talking about how people who had no education were treated, that made me want to finish school.”
But there were many barriers in the way. She tried to get financial aid to finish her associate degree at Northern Virginia Community College but was told she was not eligible because she was not technically an “independent adult,” even though she had no contact with her parents. “My only options until I turned 24 were to be homeless, get married, have a child or enter the military,” she said of qualifying for aid. “Three out of four options did not seem like a good idea when you are poor. It just made no sense.”
She added, “I felt like the bare minimum of me getting educated was not going to happen, which was really strange for someone who took college classes in high school and who knew what they wanted to do in life.”
After she turned 24, she was able to get financial aid for school and completed her associate degree while living out of her car. “It was the funniest thing ever, I’d be literally be sitting outside Wawa or Walmart or something writing some paper on, I don’t know, the history of American politics,” she explained. The professors at the college were supportive, she said, and the college had resources for people like her.
Now a full-time student at George Mason, she still works part time at a deli. (She lost her full-time job this spring because of the pandemic.) She’s working on launching fundraisers for local homeless shelters and will participate in a fundraiser for Children's National Health Network next month.
Eventually, she wants to use the attention her situation received through her own GoFundMe fundraiser – this is the fundraiser that enabled her to pay her room and board this semester -- to help other students at George Mason who have struggled with poverty.
“I can’t really pay back each and every person that helped me while I was homeless, but I feel like this is the best I can do,” Alex said. She asked that readers of this story donate to Frontier Horizon, a religious organization based in Virginia Beach that seeks to help orphans and impoverished children in Ukraine and Nicaragua.
Alex is finally at a place in her life where she can focus on moving forward, not just treading water, she said. “There are less things I have to worry about — how to get books, where I’m going to take a shower, where I’m going to eat. Now going to school feels like child’s play.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
