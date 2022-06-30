Students, faculty and administrators said goodbye to longtime Coleman Elementary School Principal Joy Seward in a teary-eyed retirement ceremony at a Fauquier County School Board meeting June 13.
“One thing I will always remember about Ms. Seward is how she reminds everyone how important it is to be kind to each other every day,” said Jackson Koontz, a rising 6th-grader who attended Coleman since first grade. “And hear her reminding everyone to be ‘roaring’ good citizens,” a reference to The Plains school’s wildcat mascot.
Six students, some not much taller than the podium at which they spoke, helped honor the beloved educator. Seward’s career in the Fauquier County School Division spans more than 30 years, 23 as principal of Coleman.
“We are sad that she is retiring, but all good things must come to an end,” said David Pearson, also a rising 6th-grader. “She has been the best principal and leader I could have asked for.”
Carrell Olinger, a teacher who has worked with Seward at Coleman for 23 years, said she was grateful for the retiring principal’s friendship. “You’ve given me support, counsel, good news, bad news, correction, encouragement, and you’ve spent countless hours just talking to me because you knew it’s what I needed,” Olinger said
The pair has been through a lot together, Olinger said. “There have been tornadoes and trailers and snakes and squirrels and hallway floods and cows on the playground. We have shared graduations, celebrations, weddings, babies, funerals and always the day-to-day purpose and joy of watching our children grow and achieve.”
Dr. David Jeck, superintendent of the Fauquier County School Division, shared his own memories of Seward. “Joy is so passionate about her kids,” he said.
She is also passionate about her fellow educators. “I can’t help but think about how you personally were there for me during a really tough time,” he said. “Everything that was said here today is so absolutely true, and we just appreciate you so much.”
An emotional Seward said she was privileged to get to know thousands of children during her long career, and each had a special place in her heart “not only because of how amazingly wonderful they are, but because every day I got to see the future. Every day, I knew our world would be OK.”
Despite troubles in society that sometimes spill over into schools, “I’m here to say there’s no better career, and there’s no better memory I can have than serving all these wonderful, wonderful people all of these years. Quite frankly, they are the gift,” she said. “I was just there facilitating the ride.”
Seward emphasized that educating students takes a community of administrators and teachers who spend time fretting, worrying and dreaming about their students. “I’m saddened when the world doesn’t know what educators can do,” she said.
“Thank you for giving your heart and soul to producing the best citizens that we can who love this country, who love each other and are always going to put their best forward, because they had such a great start with all of you.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
