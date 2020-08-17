A Coleman Elementary School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, a school division representative confirmed Monday. The staffer had returned to work at the school building last week with other school employees.
The Fauquier Times received a tip Saturday about the possible case at Coleman and asked the school division for confirmation. In response, Fauquier County Public Schools Public Information Officer Tara Helkowski said administrators had been alerted Thursday to the positive case.
Helkowski said the affected individual has been told to quarantine at home. However, she would not say whether other staff members had been in contact with the individual who tested positive or whether any other individuals had been told to stay home as a result of possible exposure.
As of noon Monday, the Virginia Department of Health had not reported a new outbreak in an educational setting in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
“Marathon Health is working closely with staff members who may have been in contact with the positive individual. Their guidance includes advising individuals about whether to return to work or quarantine,” Helkowski said.
Helkowski would not say whether the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the infection from another staff member. “[The Virginia Department of Health] was notified, and they are conducting the contact tracing.”
The case at Coleman comes less than two weeks after three staff members at Bradley Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. In that situation, employees who work at that school were notified. At least one of the individuals who tested positive was hospitalized, according to the communication staff members received.
When the first two cases at Bradley were confirmed, they were believed to have been examples of community spread. When the third case was found, however, the VDH classified it as an “outbreak,” indicating that at least one staff member may have been infected by another staff member.
