Dave Bena and Ray Burns will speak on “The A-6A intruder and the air war in the Vietnam War” at a presentation Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill.
Bena and Burns “will speak from the mindset of those serving in the armed forces during the late 1960s,” according to a Cold War Museum news release. “Their topic will include political considerations regarding the bombing of the Ho Chi Minh Trail and detailed descriptions of the bombing campaigns in North Vietnam, Laos and South Vietnam, including an account of their lives and thoughts as bombardier/navigators making nightly air strikes in hostile territory.”
The Right Rev. David Bena is a retired Anglican bishop who now serves as the senior pastor of Immanuel Anglican Church in Woodbridge. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1965, Bena was commissioned a lieutenant in the Marine Corps. He received Naval Flight Officer wings and served as a bombardier/navigator aboard the A-6A Intruder aircraft, spending a tour in Vietnam conducting air strikes in North Vietnam, Laos and South Vietnam. After his service in the Marine Corps, he attended Virginia Theological Seminary and became an Air Force chaplain. He retired from active military service in 1992.
Bena has a bachelor's degree in history/education from Stetson University, a master of divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary, a doctor in ministry from Graduate Theological Foundation, and an honorary doctor of divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary. He is also a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Raymond M. “Bones” Burns, has extensive military service. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1965, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. He then went to flight school and was awarded Naval Flight Officer wings. During his flying years, Burns served as a bombardier/navigator in a number of A-6A Intruder squadrons, flying 215 missions in the Vietnam theater of operations, including 105 over North Vietnam. Burns commanded several squadrons, including Marine Air Base Squadron 12 and Headquarters and Maintenance Squadron 14, before becoming commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12 in Iwakuni, Japan. He finished his career as chief of staff of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command, retiring in 1992.
Burns’ education includes a master’s in residence at the Naval Post Graduate School, graduation from the Marine Command and Staff College in residence, and graduate-level work at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. After his Marine Corps career, Burns was employed by GEC Marconi Avionics.
This is the 29th in a series of presentations sponsored by the Cold War Museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, featuring eyewitnesses to, and other experts on, significant Cold War events and activities. Presentations occur at the brewery, followed by special access to the museum with a tour for event participants.
The cost is $35 in advance and includes the presentation; a $7 coupon toward a craft beer draft, kombucha, or other drink; a $20 contribution to the Cold War Museum, and special access to the museum. Tickets will be $45 at the door, if available.
For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stopping-the-flow-on-the-ho-chi-minh-trail-tickets-72645289015
