On the morning of Wednesday, October 2, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will recognize National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Sgt. James Hartman said, “We will be at various locations throughout the county that morning, so stop by one and share a cup of coffee and conversation with us!”
From 7:30 to 9 a.m., deputies will be at:
- The Corner Deli in Remington
- The Marshall Diner in Marshall
- Starbucks on Lee Highway in Warrenton
- Happy Creek Coffee and Haymarket Bicycles in The Plains
- Café Torino in Warrenton
- Messick’s Farm Market in Bealeton
- Northside 29 in New Baltimore
National Coffee with a Cop Day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement and the public, said Hartman. “Just having a cup of coffee with a citizen can be a first step in building trust and cooperation between law enforcement and our community.”
