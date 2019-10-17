When Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding Wednesday afternoon, an investigation yielded 560 grams of cocaine and $26,000 in cash.
According to spokesman Sgt. James Hartman, deputies stopped a vehicle for traveling over the posted speed limit on Oct. 16, at 1:14 p.m. The traffic stop occurred on southbound U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at Lees Mill Road, just north of Opal.
Hartman said that during the stop, K-9 Bane was deployed around the vehicle on a “free air sniff.” A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the seizure.
The driver of the vehicle, Lofton Howard Lambert, 33, of Culpeper, has been charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, Hartman said. Lambert was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond at the time of his arrest.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
