The Fauquier Times recently surveyed several county high school coaches to gather their reactions to the upcoming state-wide reclassification moves.
Some did not respond to emails, while others did not wish to comment on the record until more information was available once the VHSL’s appeal process is complete.
“It’s not going to be easy. There’s going to be competition no matter where you go,” said Quentin Jones, coach of Fauquier’s successful cross country and track and field programs.
Fauquier has been a consistent threat at the Class 4 district and regional level for years, and the Falcons captured the girls state indoor championship in 2021 after earning the runner-up trophy in 2020. They also were second in the boys 2016 indoor meet.
Jones wants to dispel any notion that Fauquier would be the automatic 800-pound gorilla at the Class 3 level, despite seemingly easier roads at the district and regional tiers.
Western Albemarle is returning to the Class 3 level after two years as a Class 4 school. Western Albemarle’s girls were the state Class 3 champs in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and the Warrior boys were second behind Loudoun Valley for last winter’s state title and took the Class 3 2021 outdoor trophy.
Jones was wistful about not competing against some Northwestern District coaching staffs with which FHS has built strong bonds. The supportive relationships transcend wins versus losses, Jones says, as the athletes are the focal points.
“I just like the camaraderie when the coaches work together. You would come to a Northwestern District meet, and there isn’t an argument all of the time,” Jones said appreciatively. “It was for the kids.”
“I think it’s important for all of the kids when the coaches in the district get along,” the Falcon coach said. “We all want to win it, but we’re all there to take care of one another.”
Jones remembers a brief stint in the old Conference 22 where the Fredericksburg-area schools demonstrated disdain in some sports toward outsiders Fauquier and Liberty and there was outright animosity from one program.
No more Loudoun schools in postseason
For Jen Linthicum, Fauquier’s second-year volleyball coach, the change to Class 3 status is a breath of fresh air.
“It gets me away from Loudoun,” was her immediate comment, aimed specifically at the Loudoun County High juggernaut and the Dulles District in general.
Loudoun County has won the last eight state Class 4 volleyball championships and 13 of the past 14. Fauquier has often seen its season ended in a regional battle against the Captains, formerly the Raiders.
Some of those losses left the Falcons one win or spot shy of a state tournament berth, which is true for other county teams, like Kettle Run golf.
KRHS golf coach Chris Ferrell likes his Cougars’ odds of making states in 2023. “Our lineup will be almost the same next year. And we’re going into an easier conference without the Loudoun teams around,” he said.
Linthicum said Loudoun County High’s dominance became a mental hurdle
“It always comes with the overwhelming idea of we have to play [Loudoun] County and kids have to get past that,” Linthicum said. “It’s hard in the long run to break up the Loudoun schools.”
Fauquier and the other Class 3 members of the Northwestern District now will advance directly to the regional level beginning in 2023, eliminating one step in the pursuit of a state tournament berth.
“It will be nice to get a new perspective to learn what it means to go far [into the playoffs],” Linthicum predicted.
“It will be fun and a nice change. I think the girls will be excited about it.”
