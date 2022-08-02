Inside the Didlake, Inc. building in Opal on June 26, Gloria Carter sat at a table with three family members and opened presents from her work supervisors to celebrate her 40-year anniversary at Didlake. She is the longest-working employee ever for the organization.
Carter, who has an intellectual disability, turns 63 on Aug. 7. She has worked at Didlake, an organization aimed to create job opportunities for people with disabilities, since she graduated high school in the 1980s. Her achievement was celebrated with pizza, cupcakes, balloons, flowers and presents.
As she opened her presents, co-workers and friends clapped and cheered and Carter’s infectious smile continued to grow. Her presents included an August birthstone necklace, a gift card to Walmart, a Didlake catalog from which she can choose any item as a gift, puzzle books and a glass award with her name and accomplishment etched into it.
When co-workers and friends, who are part of the day-support program, asked Carter how long she has worked at Didlake, she laughed and said, “Too long!”
Carter’s project supervisor, Karen Lambert said that Didlake creates awards every five years for workers’ anniversaries, but a 40-year award has never been created because no worker has stayed at Didlake for that long.
“I just think she needs to be recognized,” Lambert said. “Mostly people only stay at their job for four years; 35 max, and then they retire.”
At Didlake, Carter is a production worker, and her job duties include counting rags, putting them in bins and stacking the bins. Her job is part of a laundry service for government agencies under the direction of Lambert and Dale Lowery, Carter’s co-worker.
Lowery said that Gloria is a determined and dedicated worker and makes every day of work interesting. “She’s a great worker,” she said. “No matter what condition, she’s here.”
Before doing laundry services, Carter did a few different jobs at Didlake. She worked for Lockheed Martin, in the mailroom in the Manassas Didlake building, and she said her favorite job was labeling bottles and putting the tops on them.
Carter said she loves working at Didlake because she enjoys the staff, and they keep her busy.
Three of Carter’s family members attended the celebration. Gloria Carter’s sister-in-law Carol Carter, her niece Cheyenne Carter and her great niece Kyleigh Gray. Carol Carter said that Gloria Carter rarely misses a day of work because she loves what she does, and she loves working at Didlake.
“I think if this place [Didlake] were to close down today or tomorrow, she would be so sad; it’s been her life since high school,” Carol Carter said.
Gloria Carter happily accepted her gifts and after the celebration was over, she showed her family what she does at work. Even after 40 years of working, she said she has no plans to retire.
“I expect her to never retire,” Carol Carter said. “She’ll be here until she can’t move anymore.”
Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmardi@fauquier.com
