This is a running list of closings, cancellations and postponements happening in response to the threat of a potential coronavirus outbreak locally. Please send announcements to Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com so we can keep the list up to date.
Schools
Culpeper schools cancel indoor activities, out-of-county participation
Culpeper County’s public schools will remain open for weekday classes and childcare programs but will cancel all indoor activities involving public gatherings, including those that involve outside groups that use school facilities, the school division announced Thursday.
The school division has also canceled student and staff participation in indoor activities outside Culpeper County. The changes will remain in place until further notice.
Outdoor athletic competitions, however, will continue on schedule, pending direction from state officials. The school division cited the “lower risk for the spread of airborne infection” in outdoor activities as the reason to allow outdoor events to continue.
Religious events:
Enneagram workshop set for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled
An Enneagram workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Following is the original notice: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. The Enneagram is an ancient spiritual tool used for self-discovery and growth. Presented by Marilyn Finch Williams.
The event was planned for St. James’ Episcopal Church. Contact Lee Owsley at latitudesfairtrade@gmail.com or Scott Christian at fscott5195@gmail.com for information on a rescheduled event.
Church in The Plains will cancel services for two weeks
Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains has announced the following changes in services and activities:
- Thursday’s Celtic Evensong and Supper on March 12 or March 19 have been canceled.
- The Chili Cook-Off for Rise Against Hunger, scheduled for this Saturday at 5 p.m. has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
- There will be no public worship at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and March 22.
- Grace Montessori School will remain open as long as Fauquier County Schools remain in operation.
Rector The Rev, Weston Mathews, wrote in a letter to parishioners, “In consultation with the diocese we are looking at options for virtual worship, and will communicate with you about that in the coming days.”
St. James Episcopal Church cancels services
St. James Episcopal Church on Culpeper Street in Warrenton reported in a notice to parishioners, “All churches of the Diocese of Virginia will be closed for worship for the next two weeks — including the Sundays of March 15 and March 22 — in response to COVID-19.”
As a result:
- All worship services are canceled through March 25.
- Sunday school, youth groups, adult formation groups also canceled.
- The church will stream worship and provide online resources for family worship.
- The bishop will reassess the situation the week of March 22.
