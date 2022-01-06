Climate change group considers possibility that solar and agriculture could co-exist

Some new ideas about how to make solar farms compatible with crop farming may open the door for solar facilities in Fauquier County. The ideas have been percolating elsewhere for a decade or more, but they generated a lot of discussion at a Nov. 17 meeting of Fauquier leaders considering how to help the county adapt to and mitigate climate change. The meeting was hosted by the Fauquier Climate Change Group.
What sparked the most interest was news of experiments across the U.S. where solar panels are erected so high that plants can be grown and harvested beneath them. Ken Alm, a board member of Citizens for Fauquier County, had heard about the projects in a National Public Radio podcast and shared the news with the group.
Alm noted in a later interview that one of the main hurdles facing solar farms in Fauquier is that they are seen to run counter to the county’s master plan, which emphasizes retaining Fauquier’s prime agricultural land along with its rural economy and culture.
“When I listened to this podcast, I thought, boy, that's really interesting. Now, because this is using both [solar and farming] -- it could be on prime land, and you were still getting the solar,” he said, adding that it could be a “win-win.”
The marrying of farming with solar energy is often termed “agrivoltaics” – a word that combines agriculture and photovoltaics. The idea is that if solar panels are placed high enough above the ground with suitable spacing, plants below them will still benefit from sunlight and rainwater. The projects underway are trying to determine which plants may benefit from the partial shade of solar panels, and how.
One project in the Southwest, for instance, found that because the panels prevented plants from being scorched by the sun, crops needed significantly less water. Some plants, such as basil, grew bigger leaves as they searched for light; others, like tomatoes, produced more fruit when not bombarded by blistering sunshine.
The cooling effect from crops below helps the panels become more effective too, experiments show, as solar panels lose their efficiency when they become too hot.
The height of the panels is important – in several experiments the panels are placed eight to ten feet above the ground to allow for humans, animals or farm machinery to pass beneath them.
But Alm noted that the primary cash crops in Fauquier are corn, soybeans, and, to a lesser extent, hay. Experiments would have to show that solar panels spaced some distance above the ground would accommodate cultivation and harvesting of those crops. Or farmers would have to try something else.
Director of the Fauquier Climate Change Group, Kevin O’Neil said, “It's a good idea. But like any good idea, it's going to have to go through the sniff process to make sure it holds up.”
Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, who was also at the climate meeting, said later that she appreciated the instinct in Fauquier to preserve farmland and suggested alternatives like rooftop solar. She also said that farming under solar panels may work better for smaller truck farms than large field operations.
“When you think of vegetable crops, you can make money on that on 10 acres. Whereas for hay and corn and soybeans, you have to have hundreds of acres,” she said. “I wouldn’t mind 20 or 30 different areas of 10 acres having solar panels. I think that would be more palatable and, in the long term, maybe more sustainable.”
So far, there have been agrivoltaic projects or experiments in France, Italy, Belgium and Japan, and in the U.S. on farms in Arizona, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Colorado. One farm in Colorado is growing carrots, kale, tomatoes, garlic, beets, radishes and lettuce beneath a solar array, according to a story at Wired.com.
The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign recently was awarded a $10 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for agrivoltaic work to be shared with the University of Arizona, Colorado State University, Auburn University and the University of Illinois Chicago. One focus of the projects will be to determine which crops partner best with solar arrays.
Besides growing crops, grazing animals is also under consideration. Livestock can benefit from the shade and grazing grasses grow well under high panels. Sheep have been successfully used to graze and trim weed growth beneath solar panels in upstate New York, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. In a proposal that appeared in July before the Fauquier planning commission, Borrego Solar offered to graze sheep beneath the panels it wanted to erect on a farm on Meetze Road.
That proposal was not endorsed by the planning commission for two reasons: One was that it would take about 20 acres of prime agricultural land out of production, and the other was objections from several neighbors who did not want to trade their views of verdant farmland for a sea of solar panels.
O’Neill noted in an interview that there were locations where a solar installation would not be seen by as many neighbors as the Meetze Road farm. But even then, he said, solar proposals may draw objections that they destroy natural beauty.
Still, he added, “One of the reasons I like this agro-photovoltaic approach is because if you've got a field with crops already, putting the panels in really is not going to be ruining anybody's view,” he said. “It's not really going to be that ugly. The plants are still growing, and that'll help a lot. I really liked the idea. I hope it pans out.”
