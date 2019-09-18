A gathering focusing on climate change will be held in Warrenton on Friday, Sept. 20.
Sara Lara, CEO of Women for Conservation, lives in Warrenton and said she sees global warming’s impact all over the world.
“It really is remarkable how quickly the environment has been changing, and not just in the tropics,” Lara said. “The warming in the Arctic is, geologically speaking, happening overnight. It’s time the U.S. joins the other nations of the world and starts addressing global warming.”
Lara has joined other local groups that are concerned about climate change to sponsor a “Climate Action” gathering on from 5 to 6 p.m. at Rady Park.
“Even here in Warrenton, we have to give voice to our concerns,” she said.
The event will feature representatives and presentations from local conservation groups. Attendees are invited to bring food and drink to share at the potluck event.
“We feel the science is solid enough for action,” said Kevin O’Neill, director of the Fauquier Climate Change Group, “and we are seeing some of the projected impacts of climate change now. We must get serious -- it is a threat multiplier and it makes all the other environmental issues that humanity must address more severe.”
“Something that is often overlooked is our personal connection with nature and the love and support this brings,” said Gerry Eitner, president of Communities of Peace. “As most people know, we are becoming increasingly alienated from nature. This is reflected in separation from our own inner nature, and the inner nature of others. It then enlarges into becoming a societal issue. There are many psychological and spiritual aspects involved."
The event is sponsored by the Fauquier Climate Change Group, Communities for Peace, and Women for Conservation.
