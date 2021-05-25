Clevenger’s Village construction to begin soon

After 16 years of fits and starts, a 774-home mixed-use development in Jeffersonton called Clevenger’s Village is set to break ground this year. In January, Culpeper zoning administrators signed off on construction plans for the first phase of construction, which will add 115 single-family homes, and the developer indicated this month that construction at the site will begin soon.
Located on the southeast corner of Lee Highway (U.S. 211) and Rixeyville Road (Route 229), the new development will be built just across Route 229 from the existing South Wales subdivision, which includes more than 340 single-family homes.
Emad Saadeh, managing partner of project owner Saadeh Partners, confirmed Monday that site work for Clevenger’s Village will begin “early this summer” and that model homes will be completed by this autumn, with “sales to follow.”
Saadeh referred additional questions about the residential construction timeline to the Lennar Corporation, a Florida-based construction company. The individual listed as a media contact for Lennar did not respond to an emailed request for information and the voicemail at the listed number was full.
Even if residential construction begins in earnest this year, however, the construction phases approved by county supervisors call for a six-year building timeline with no more than 150 building permits to be issued each year.
The development will also include a substantial commercial element. Though a gas station, self-storage facility and veterinary clinic already exist at the intersection – across the highway from the development site -- the new construction will add the first major retail development to the area, with several drive-thrus envisioned for a “village core” commercial center located along U.S. 211, along with lots intended for a hotel, grocery store, library, bank and other retailers. Additional lots will be set aside for office buildings.
Since U.S. 211 is the only major road linking the Jeffersonton area with U.S. 29 -- and therefore with most of Northern Virginia – the prospect of hundreds of new homes a few miles west of Warrenton has long influenced discussions about traffic in Warrenton, and on Broadview Avenue in particular. Currently, traffic from U.S. 211 must go through Warrenton via Broadview Avenue to access U.S. 29.
New housing developments in northern Culpeper County have long led to suggestions for a bypass around the northwest boundary of Warrenton to link U.S. 211 to U.S. 17, which in turn connects to U.S. 29. A small portion of the bypass, called the Timber Fence Parkway, already exists, and the bypass is listed as a potentially needed improvement in the town comprehensive plan passed earlier this year. (The Timber Fence Parkway appeared in previous comprehensive plans as well.)
On Monday, Ward 4 Town Councilman James Hartman reiterated his opposition to building a bypass that links U.S. 211 to the major highways east of town. But he said developments like Clevenger’s Village might force Fauquier and Warrenton officials to look for solutions to deal with increasing traffic from that direction.
“With the way things have developed along the Timber Fence Parkway, I don’t see any sensible reason that the road should be used to connect U.S. 29 and U.S. 17 to 211. I don’t know how that’s going to be beneficial to the folks in that neighborhood,” Hartman said, adding he supports building a “neighborhood connector” from the existing portion of the Timber Fence Parkway to Waterloo Road.
Hartman said he is taking a wait-and-see approach, especially considering the unknown long-term effects of the pandemic on commuting habits. Even without the Clevenger’s Village project, traffic is often backed up on Broadview during rush hour.
“Are we going to see the large volume of traffic [again] on Broadview in the morning and the evening? We don’t know yet,” Hartman said, acknowledging traffic seems to have increased in recent weeks as more people are vaccinated and returning to their offices. “We’ve seen the evening backups [on Broadview] increase in the past few weeks. We’ll see,” he said.
Another factor is a multi-million-dollar improvement project on Broadview Avenue slated to begin within the next year. (Engineering work began in 2019.) But the focus of that project, Hartman pointed out, are mostly safety improvements like sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades, dedicated bike lanes and alterations to medians.
“The construction on Broadview is not designed to increase traffic flow. It’s only designed to address safety issues,” Hartman said. Whether Clevenger’s Village forces the town’s hand is yet to be seen, he said. “There might be other solutions, but again, we’ll have to look at that; that’s an issue that’s a few years down the road.”
When Culpeper County supervisors voted in 2019 to approve the latest iteration of the Clevenger’s plan, Center District Supervisor Chris Granger, whose district includes Warrenton, expressed frustration at the subdivision’s potential impact on Fauquier County and Warrenton, calling it a “poorly planned and mitigated development” that could have “significant impacts on traffic” in Fauquier.
On Monday, Granger, like Hartman, took a wait-and-see approach. “The transportation improvements on Broadview are coming, and we’re just going to have to see what the impacts are,” he said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
