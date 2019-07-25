The possibility of a long-discussed mixed-use development at Clevenger’s Corner in Culpeper County has town officials in Warrenton concerned about additional traffic volume.
The Clevenger’s Corner development near the intersection of U.S. 211 and Va. 229 calls for 750 to 800 new homes, plus about 400,000 square feet of commercial space.
The property is owned by Saadeh Financial LLC of Woodbridge. Requested proffer amendments will be considered by the Culpeper County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors later this year.
The traffic volume from the project would impact U.S. 211 (Frost Avenue) in Warrenton, which intersects with Broadview Avenue.
A planned ugrade of Broadview Avenue should make it safer but won’t address the volume issue, according to Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
The Broadview project calls for controlled turns and breaks in a new raised median from Waterloo Street/Va. 211 to Winchester Street/U.S. 17. The $8 million project is scheduled to get underway in 2022.
Schaeffer said “there’s no ability for us to handle that traffic” on Broadview Avenue. “We need the county so that we aren’t making the investment [to improve Broadview] for nothing.”
She wanted to know, “what is the county open to?”
Schaeffer brought up the issue at a town/county committee meeting on July 15. Local government representatives meet every other month to discuss issues of mutual interest and impact.
County Administrator Paul McCulla agreed that options will have to be explored.
“Assuming Clevenger’s Corner goes forward, that question [of how to handle the traffic] will have to be asked and answered.”
He said one alternative route – the winding Va. 688, Leeds Manor Road – has its own problems. “Let’s face it, it is a tough road to drive,” said McCulla.
A Timber Fence Parkway shortcut connection between U.S. 17 and U.S. 211 was proposed years ago to relieve traffic on Broadview; it was opposed by Olde Gold Cup and Silver Cup subdivision residents and was never built. A previous board of county supervisors opposed it as well. Silver Cup is in the county and Olde Cup is in the town.
The existing Timber Fence Road runs between Bear Wallow Road and dead ends near Fauquier High School. The people in Ward 4, represented by Bob Kravetz, would be impacted by a connected road.
Kravetz said on Friday that he’s neither for nor against a parkway at this time.
“There are many unknowns” about such a project, he said.
The impact of Clevenger’s Corner does warrant discussion by the town and county, both of which will be impacted, Kravetz said.
“It’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when,” Kravetz said of Clevenger’s Corner.
McCulla said he will talk to each supervisor and county community development staff about the issue.
The town-county group is scheduled to meet next in September.
