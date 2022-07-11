A clerical error that resulted in a single missing page from a court filing has torpedoed a years-long investigation into a Free State man’s alleged possession and distribution of material depicting child sexual abuse. Andrew Krueger, 43, was arrested in late 2019 and later indicted on 15 felony counts of possessing or distributing material depicting child sexual abuse. A judge ruled last week, however, that the evidence obtained against him during a search of his home is inadmissible because the signature page is missing from the affidavit filed to obtain the search warrant.
“We’re left with no choice but to nolle pros all our charges,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Owens told Circuit Judge Stephen Sincavage at the July 7 hearing, referring to the legal phrase meaning “do not wish to prosecute.” Sincavage had previously granted Krueger’s motion, filed in February, to suppress the evidence, but Owens filed a motion to reconsider the ruling in an effort to keep the case against Krueger alive.
A magistrate, listed in court documents as S.D. Harris of the Spotsylvania County Magistrate Office, issued the search warrant on Nov. 20, 2019, permitting state police investigators to search Kreuger’s home. However, the magistrate “inadvertently failed to copy the back of the form affidavit” that included an investigator’s signature, according to prosecutors. Sincavage ultimately ruled that the remaining four pages of the search warrant affidavit are invalid because the signature page was not filed with the court, therefore negating the basis of the case against Krueger.
Owens said in a July 8 email that, while the outcome is “disappointing,” the commonwealth’s attorney’s office will give the file to federal prosecutors “so that they can review the case and determine whether or not they’re able to prosecute [Krueger] federally. We’re hopeful that they will be able to move forward with these charges,” she said.
Owens appealed Sincavage’s February ruling to the Virginia Court of Appeals, but the appeal was rejected because Sincavage cited state law — not the U.S. Constitution — in his ruling. “Since Judge Sincavage based his ruling on a state code section, the Court of Appeals dismissed my appeal for lack of jurisdiction,” Owens wrote. “Long story short, I am unable to appeal this decision to a higher court because the law in Virginia does not allow for an appeal from the commonwealth in this situation.”
Krueger’s attorney, public defender Paul Fore, declined to comment.
Details of the case
The July 7 ruling brings to an end a case that began more than three and a half years ago. The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Krueger in January 2019, according to the November 2019 search warrant affidavit filed by a Virginia State Police special agent. Task force investigators connected to a device “upload[ing] child pornography files over the Bit Torrent Network,” the affidavit said, and eventually traced the source of the files from an internet connection located west of Warrenton. Subsequent information from the internet provider led investigators to Krueger’s residence, according to the affidavit.
Based on that information, VSP Special Agent D. Cook successfully obtained the warrant to search Krueger’s residence, which state police investigators did on Nov. 21, 2019. Investigators seized a variety of digital devices from Krueger during that search, according to documents filed in court, and a grand jury in Fauquier County Circuit Court indicted Krueger in July 2020 based on the evidence obtained during the November 2019 search.
But in October 2021, Fore filed a motion on Krueger’s behalf to suppress the evidence obtained in the 2019 search. Because the signature page was not filed with the court, “there is no affidavit,” he argued, which in turn denied Krueger “a reasonable opportunity to determine that the affidavit on file is the same one upon which the determination of the probable cause [for the search warrant] was based.”
Owens responded that there is no requirement under Virginia law that a search warrant affidavit be signed. “Despite that fact, the defendant argues that because the second page of the form affidavit, which contained only the affiant’s signature and the magistrate’s signature, is missing, this means that the affidavit itself does not exist,” Owens wrote, calling the motion to suppress, “at best, nonsensical.”
Owens argued that the “only page missing from that copy [of the affidavit] did not contain any substantive information” — only two signatures. “It’s worth noting that each page [filed with the court] contains the affiant’s initials as well as the magistrate’s initials. There’s no reason to believe that this isn’t the affidavit upon which the search warrant was issued. The defendant has not shown and cannot show that he’s somehow prejudiced because he didn’t receive the page of the form affidavit containing the affiant’s and magistrate’s signatures,” she wrote.
Sincavage sided with Krueger, citing the section of Virginia law concerning the process for obtaining search warrants. “[T]he search … conducted by law enforcement pursuant to the search warrant issued on Nov. 20, 2019 … is found invalid and the evidence obtained pursuant to the search is inadmissible,” Sincavage ruled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.