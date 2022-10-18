Mary Crane says she wasn't expecting to win. After all, her competitors were more than 70 of the nation's top foxhunters.
And she knew from experience how hard it is to top such an elite group – Crane had been reserve champion in the 2021 Theo Randolph Field Hunter Championship.
But, after a long week of hunting with four area packs and a grueling day of competition at the championship finals on Saturday in Middleburg, Crane and her horse, Forever Bernardini, were judged best.
Crane, who splits time between Massachusetts and her home in Upperville, says to win the historic event that for 38 years has attracted the best horse-and-rider pairs from across the U.S., is a dream come true.
“He's the ultimate ladies foxhunter. Owning and hunting this horse is such a privilege,” Crane said.
To qualify for the Oct. 8 finals, riders were selected by a mounted panel of judges that followed along with them hunting with Blue Ridge, Piedmont, Rappahannock and Middleburg. At the finals, qualifiers took part in a “mock” hunt, then the top 10 performed a nine-element final test that included a dismounted lead-over, a free walk through the water and a trot jump.
At the conclusion of the test, judges still couldn't decide. They called back Crane and another competitor, Orange County Hounds rider Rae Stone on Sir Lancelot, to perform yet another test.
It made the difference – hand-gallop away from the group, jumping two individual fences and jog back.
Crane was thrilled, if a little starstruck, when after lengthy deliberation, the judges called her back on top. “I think both horses' tests were pretty similar. It's an amazing event.”
Forever Bernardini also collected the Dr. Matthew Mackay Smith award as top-placing thoroughbred, a prize he also won last year. Devon Zebrovious of the Middleburg Hunt earned best turned out.
Crane says Forever Bernardini is a Cadillac ride, a “classic thoroughbred foxhunter,” she said. “He's a quiet and very smart horse. He knows his job, so I try to stay out of his way.”
Trainer Sara Katz Foley says the horse has always been notably mannerly, even when he was in full race training. “I always thought a lot of his light way of going,” Foley said. “He's a natural foxhunter and is his happiest self in the hunt field.”
Forever Bernardini is a 9-year-old son of Eclipse-Award winner Bernardini, He had a short career racing on the flat and over fences. Crane purchased the near-black gelding in 2020.
Crane, former master of the Norfolk Hunt in Boston, a B-rated graduate of the U.S. Pony Club and a longtime realtor at Berkshire Hathaway in Dover, Massachusetts, stays in Upperville much of the year, at her house near where Forever Bernardini lives with trainer Sara Foley.
The foxhunter competition started in 1984, then called the North American Field Hunter Championship. Prize money was added last year – $4,000 divided among winners and their home hunts, and the name changed in honor of longtime Piedmont Foxhounds master Theo Ayer Randolph. Randolph was master of Piedmont Foxhounds from 1954 until the time of her death in 1996.
Find complete results and more photos from each day's hunting on the TARFHC Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.