Graduating seniors at Fauquier High School, Kettle Run High School, Liberty High School and Southeastern Alternative School will be able to participate in a graduation ceremony, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials announced Tuesday morning that individual graduation ceremonies will be held on each high school’s stadium athletic field throughout the week of May 18 to 22. Southeastern’s graduation celebration will be held May 27 at the school.
Each graduate will be given a personal time to walk across the stage and receive their diploma as their name is announced. Parents and/or guardians may accompany the graduate onto the field. Photographers will be present to capture the experience, the announcement said.
All schools will adhere to social distancing guidelines throughout the events.
Traditionally, each school creates a graduation video available to students and families at the conclusion of the commencement exercises. A letter to graduates from the four high school principals stated, “This year, the videos will include a compilation of the graduation ceremonies, speeches, and Superintendent of Schools David Jeck’s message to confer diplomas, proclaiming the Class of 2020 as official graduates.”
More information will be mailed to graduates later this week.
The letter concluded, “While the circumstances we face mean that our Class of 2020 FCPS graduations will not resemble ceremonies of the past, these same circumstances provide us the chance to create a legacy unique to this year’s graduating class. We are excited about that opportunity!”
The letter was signed by all the Fauquier County high school principals: Meaghan Brill (Kettle Run) Sam Cox (Liberty), Kraig Kelican (Fauquier) and Shelly Neibauer (Southeastern).
