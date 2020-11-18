Claire’s at the Depot in Warrenton now has tent dining available. “Well ventilated and heated, with socially distanced tables, the translucent top allows sunlight to brighten the tent during the day and our bistro-style string lighting keeps the tent well-lit at night,” the restaurant said in a post on Facebook. Customers can ask about tent seating when reserving a table by calling 540-351-1616.
(1) comment
Wait, what on earth kind of difference does dining in a tent make when it comes to COVID transmission reduction over indoors? I’m so confused with this costly and seeming unscientific trend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.