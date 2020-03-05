Two Warrenton businesses were burglarized Wednesday night -- Claire's at the Depot, located at 65 South Third Street, and The CFC Farm and Home Center, at 143 Washington Street -- according to Mike Kochis, Warrenton's Police Chief. He said that only cash was stolen.
Both businesses were closed at the time. The thieves gained entry to Claire's through a rear door and to CFC through the roof, said Kochis. He said that Warrenton detectives are investigating.
Claire's owner Claire Lamborne said that the restaurant is open today as usual.
Lamborne said, "I've never had anything like this happen. Police did a great job; they were very thorough."
Lamborne emphasized Thursday morning, "It's going to be business as usual ... kitchen staff is doing their job ... soup's on."
Claire's recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary.
CFC regional manager Roy Lambert said the burglar or burglars broke into the store's safe and stole cash. He said he learned the power went out at the store at about 11 p.m.
Lambert said that it is the first time CFC has been broken into. "The amount of property damage [on the roof] will probably be greater than the amount of money stolen," he said. The store is open today, as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.