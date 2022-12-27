A local lobbying group is asking a court to make Warrenton Town Clerk Stephen Clough personally liable for potentially millions of dollars in monetary penalties after what the group says was his incorrect interpretation of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed by Citizens for Fauquier County, is related to the group’s scrutiny of the Amazon Web Services’ application to build a data center on a 42-acre industrial parcel on Blackwell Road and the group’s efforts to obtain thousands of pages of town emails related to the application.
CFFC claims that the data center would have a negative effect on the “social, cultural and historical character” of Warrenton, which it describes as a “picturesque hamlet.”
The lawsuit was filed Dec. 22 in Fauquier County Circuit Court and claims that Clough, who also serves as the town’s FOIA officer, took a “breathtakingly broad interpretation” of a provision in VFOIA — the "CEO exemption" — that exempts “working papers and correspondence” of the “mayor or chief executive officer” from disclosure requirements. The lawsuit states that CFFC wants access to thousands of pages of emails and other documents related to Amazon’s application — documents that Clough said were exempt under state law.
CFFC first requested records about the Amazon application in July, when Brandie Schaeffer was the town manager and FOIA officer. Then, the town provided dozens of pages of documents, including “more than 50 emails between [Schaeffer] and Amazon … along with handwritten notes of [Schaeffer] from various meetings she attended on behalf of the town,” according to CFFC’s suit. The town also produced at that time “13 public records consisting of emails involving [Mayor Carter Nevill].”
Tommy Cureton temporarily replaced Schaeffer as town manager; current Interim Town Manager Chris Martino took over in August. Schaeffer was the FOIA officer until she resigned in late July; then Finance/Procurement Director Stephanie Miller was named to the position. Clough took over as FOIA officer this fall.
The CFFC suit says that Clough began excluding some emails and other records involving Schaeffer, Cureton, Martino and Nevill when CFFC filed more record requests. The suit argues that the town may choose to exclude some “working papers and correspondence” related to either the mayor or the town manager, but not both.
On Oct. 26, for instance, three months after Schaeffer resigned, the lawsuit states that Clough told CFFC that he was excluding emails “exchanged between Ms. Schaeffer and Amazon’s attorneys while she was town manager,” along with emails exchanged by other town staffers and Amazon representatives “that include Ms. Schaeffer on the distribution list.”
The suit claims that Clough improperly excluded “thousands” of emails, adding that he excluded more than 3,100 pages in response to a single record request. CFFC wants Clough personally to pay a fine of $2,000 per improperly excluded record. The suit also seeks to have the town release the documents CFFC claims were improperly excluded.
When CFFC announced Dec. 5 that it intended to take legal action, Clough released a statement: “The Town of Warrenton takes the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act very seriously. With every request the town works to provide the requested documents and allow openness and transparency in governance. The town has provided all information requested consistent with the requirements of the Freedom of Information Act.”
Nevill said Tuesday that the town stands by its previous statement. He added that although Clough is the town’s FOIA officer, “all FOIA decisions are made in direct consultation with the town attorney. Mr. [Martin] Crim has deep subject matter knowledge of FOIA as it is one of his practice area specialties.”
Nevill said, “The town looks forward to having the courts resolve this dispute over what documents have to be released under the Freedom of Information Act.”
CFFC is represented by the Richmond-based law firm Whiteford, Taylor and Preston.
At least four members of CFFC’s board — Ken Alm, Chris Bonner, Yak Lubowsky and David Norden — are involved with a separate political action committee called the Warrenton Honest Government League, which paid for mailers sent to town residents before last month’s mayoral election.The mailers claimed, without evidence, that Nevill was “working with Amazon” to pass a special-use permit that is required if Amazon’s plans for a data center are to come to fruition.
Nevill does not have a vote on zoning applications unless there is a tie among council members. Town managers report to the town council and do not have a vote on any matter.
The Piedmont Journalism Foundation owns the Fauquier Times. PJF has filed its own record requests, but neither PJF nor the Fauquier Times is involved in CFFC’s lawsuit.
