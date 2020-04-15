Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that he would ask the General Assembly to delay the May 5 municipal elections to November. Locally, the towns of Warrenton, Remington and The Plains are scheduled to hold town council elections on that date. The General Assembly is scheduled to meet on April 22.
Under current guidelines from the Virginia Department of Elections, any voter who is eligible to vote in a May town election may cast an absentee ballot by choosing reason “2A My disability or illness.” Virginia's Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner said last week that if the elections are delayed, these ballots will be thrown out and voters asked to cast new ballots.
As of Tuesday morning, 352 absentee ballots for the town elections have been processed by the Fauquier Registrar’s Office. Registrar Alex Ables said that, until the legislature passes an election delay into law, his office will proceed as if they elections will take place as scheduled.
Ables said that, in his view, August would be a preferable time to hold the municipal elections. He said that local elections coinciding with the November general election would mean that multiple ballots would be needed within the same precinct.
Local elections in November “will cause five county precincts to become split precincts, with some having multiple splits within the same precinct,” Ables said, adding that the scenario “would be extremely difficult to manage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.