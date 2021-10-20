Officials at Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company maintain that negative publicity stemming from revelations about a sexual misconduct incident and another criminal incident there has made it impossible to keep enough volunteers to adequately staff the station. Now, the organization is asking for the county to fill the gap — at a yearly cost of more than a million taxpayer dollars.
It was first publicly reported this summer that a 16-year-old girl had been the victim of a criminal sexual incident at the station in 2018 and that she sued the organization last year, alleging that there was systemic indifference to sexual misconduct involving juveniles at the station.
Hiring 12 new career firefighters to staff the Warrenton station 24 hours a day, seven days per week would cost the county $1.1 million per year, according to a budget office estimate.
Supervisors expressed openness to the idea at an Oct. 14 work session, but nothing was decided. One supervisor suggested that structural changes to the county’s fire and rescue accountability structures might be necessary before supervisors would agree to fund the request from the Warrenton volunteer station. Volunteer companies in the county, which are private nonprofits despite receiving much of their operating budgets from public tax dollars, currently have broad administrative autonomy.
‘Low morale and angst’
A July 31 “emergency staffing request” from Sam Myers, then the volunteer fire company’s acting fire chief, to Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management officials said that the negative publicity surrounding the criminal incidents had caused volunteers to leave the organization or stop volunteering.
“The recent media coverage of the WVFC by the subpar newspaper known as the Fauquier Times has caused staffing shortages within our organization,” said the document’s opening sentence.
“Members are concerned and worried about slander and what potential off-base ‘news’ story may be run next,” Myers said at another point in the document. “This has caused low morale and angst as those here now have done nothing wrong and only want to serve their community in time of need.”
The July 31 staffing request document was obtained last week by the Fauquier Times. It does not mention the criminal sexual misconduct or the allegations contained in the lawsuit as a reason for the loss of volunteers and did not dispute any specific allegation made by the victim of the 2018 offense.
Details about the request
The Warrenton station is the busiest of all 10 fire and rescue stations in the county. It has never been staffed with firefighters employed by the county since its incorporation in 1924, although the town of Warrenton has funded two full-time firefighters to staff the station for about five decades; those two paid staffers report to the station’s volunteer fire chief, who is elected by the company’s volunteer members.
A fully professional medic station, while technically part of the same company, is located down the road from the Warrenton fire station and operates under the county’s professional chain of command.
In the July 31 request, Myers asked for two additional firefighters to be assigned to the station for 30 days, and for a professional medic unit to be moved from the professional station to the volunteer station as well.
“This one-month timeframe will be used to evaluate the staffing model and allow time for our membership to feel confident again in helping the organization and community without fear from the outlandish tabloid called Fauquier Times,” said Myers.
That 30-day trial period was extended, and the county has been providing professional staffers to the volunteer company on an overtime basis since the beginning of August, Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens explained to county supervisors at an Oct. 14 work session.
A Sept. 20 letter from the Warrenton volunteer station asked the county to make the arrangement permanent and provide round-the-clock professional staffing. This letter, signed by current Warrenton Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Swain, only alluded to the publicity of the criminal and civil cases, referencing a “bad spot in our history” and “the current situation” when discussing the causes of the volunteer shortage.
“It is a critical need that we continue to support them,” Stevens told supervisors, especially because Warrenton has specialized equipment that is not available at other stations in the county.
Tom Marble, president of the county’s volunteer fire association, said that keeping stations staffed with volunteers during the day had been a “struggle” even before this year. “So, it’s been an inevitable thing … that we need to at least talk about staffing … and then we took a harder hit a couple of months ago,” he said.
“We’re attempting a recruitment drive, and, of course, it takes several months for the training aspect,” Swain told supervisors. He said that it takes a year and a half to get new volunteers fully trained.
Marble and Stevens expressed optimism about recruiting new volunteers for stations around the county, explaining that the number of new recruits receiving training is up from five years ago. But, they said, the gap in volunteer staffing now — especially in Warrenton — requires help from the county.
Recruiting in public schools
Volunteer stations are also actively recruiting within the school system, said Stevens and Marble, with 11 students currently in the recruiting “pipeline.” Marble said that interest among high-schoolers has gone “way up” during the pandemic. “These kids – it’s one of the things they can do to get out,” he speculated.
The Fauquier County School Division offers a “fire science” course, according to Tara Helkowski, the division’s spokesperson. “Typically, most of the students who register for the course are already volunteer members of a fire department or rescue squad,” she said.
“For those students who are not, we work with our liaison to determine where may be the best placement for a student to be assigned, which typically is the facility that is closest to their residence or school. Fire science instruction is provided by paid members of emergency services, and we meet with staff annually to review the guidelines and expectations of the program. Background checks are required for all paid employees and non-paid volunteers who come into our schools to work with and/or recruit students directly.”
On behalf of volunteer fire companies in the county, Bobby Tarr of the Orlean Volunteer Fire Department “is active in working with staff … to identify students who may be interested in volunteering with emergency services,” she said.
Helkowski said that the school division “vets all agencies in the spring and summer before the start of each year.” No changes to policies regarding interactions between students and volunteer fire companies were made since details about the 2018 criminal incident became public, she said. The state education department requires school divisions “annually to review its safety guidelines which encompasses volunteer guidelines,” she added.
Supervisor alludes to possible changes to accountability structure
Supervisors were generally open to the idea of providing professional staffing to the Warrenton station, although they came to no concrete conclusion. “Even adding the staff to overcome the challenges they are having now, long term, it’s going to benefit, be a county-wide resource,” said Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District).
But Granger, a professional firefighter in Prince William County, cautioned that if the county does provide permanent professional staffers at the Warrenton station, the accountability structure in the county may change. “At some point, an open dialogue is going to have to start about the structure of the fire and rescue system in Fauquier County,” he said. “There’s a lot of models to look at out there. I think that’s probably a conversation that has to start. … There’s a lot of mistakes around us on how it’s been done.”
In response to an inquiry from the Fauquier Times this summer, Stevens said: “As separate legal entities, Fauquier County does not have any mechanism to reprimand these independent companies, their employees or their volunteers. Fauquier County only has policy and procedural controls over financial matters and the operational readiness of the companies. How and if Fauquier County’s policies can be adopted by the volunteer companies is something that is being explored.”
Separately, the Warrenton Town Council held a closed session about the Warrenton station on Oct. 12, according to a letter sent the next day to the county government on behalf of the council. The letter indicated that the council had agreed in principle to stop paying for the two professional firefighters at the station, currently employed by the town.
“While there was no formal action, they did express a unanimous desire to begin the process of transferring the two career staff members to the Fauquier County DFREM,” the letter read.
Background
A month before the July 31 emergency staffing request, the Fauquier Times first published information about a $2 million lawsuit filed in October 2020 against the fire company. The civil complaint describes a “culture of adult men pursuing minor female volunteers” that was allegedly pervasive at the fire company.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit is a woman who, when she was 16 years old, was the victim of a criminal misconduct incident perpetrated by an adult volunteer Warrenton firefighter in 2018; the incident occurred at the station. That man eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual misconduct charge and was sentenced to 3 months in prison. The lawsuit alleges that the organization and its leaders did nothing to protect the victim, despite clear warnings that she was in danger of being sexually assaulted.
Neither the criminal incident nor the lawsuit had been publicly reported before article was published June 30. The Fauquier Times’ reporting has relied on publicly available documents, and the fire company has not disputed the accuracy of the Times’ reporting in any detail and has repeatedly refused to comment about what, if anything, has been done since to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Speaking to allegations that systemic sexual abuse of minors took place at the station, the lawsuit alleges that WVFC Lt. Chris Sager was in a sexual relationship with a second child volunteer at the time of the 2018 criminal offense. Sager was also the head of the “junior first responder program,” responsible for overseeing children volunteering at the station. Sager has not returned requests from the Fauquier Times to confirm or deny this allegation.
The fire company argued in court that it couldn’t be sued because it operates as a charity and that the juvenile victim was receiving “charitable services” in the form of job training at the time of the sexual offense. Fire company attorneys also tried to have the lawsuit dismissed based on the legal doctrine of “sovereign immunity.”
Those and other arguments failed after a judge rejected each of the fire company’s arguments and ruled July 21 that the lawsuit had an adequate legal basis to proceed to decide whether the allegations are true. The organization and the victim agreed last month to begin negotiations for an out-of-court settlement.
The Fauquier Times also published a story July 28 with information about the organization’s current president, Brandon Phelps, and his criminal conviction last year for threatening to kill two fellow volunteer firefighters. The fire company did not dispute any of the information contained in police and court documents either before or after the story was published; the reports published in the Times relied entirely on police and court documents obtained under public records laws.
When asked for comment by the Fauquier Times on Friday, Swain said that he had forwarded the questions to one of the the fire company’s attorneys. The attorney said Monday that he had no comment on the questions, which were:
- What is the current number of active volunteers? What was that number a year ago?
- How many children are currently enrolled as “junior” members at WVFC?
- What policies and procedures have you put in place, if any, to prevent another sexual assault at the fire station?
- If an adult volunteer member is found to have had sexual contact with a child or have shared pornographic/explicit/sexually aggressive content with/involving a child, does that trigger automatic expulsion from WVFC?
- Besides Brandon Phelps, how many other members of WVFC have some form of “exemption” from the policy stated in the WVFC bylaws that precludes membership by anyone with a criminal record?
- Can you point to any specific factual allegation contained [in] the October 2020 lawsuit that you deny?
Fire company representatives have previously cited the ongoing litigation when refusing to comment in detail about allegations or efforts to prevent future sexual assaults at the station.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
