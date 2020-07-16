The Bridge Community Church, 8774 James Madison Highway in Warrenton, will host an informational forum about homeschooling on Sunday, July 19.
The forum will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event is geared toward families who are new to homeschooling.
A panel of those with homeschooling experience will present material and answer questions from attendees.
Registration is required. Register and learn more at bridge4life.com/calendar.
