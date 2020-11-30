After a public hearing Thursday, members of the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals will vote whether to grant a special permit to build a 300-seat church building just outside the Marshall Service District. The 11,250-square-foot building would be located on Grove Lane about a half-mile west of Free State Road and would “look like a cattle barn from the outside.” The proposed site plan, which would affect about 1.3 acres, also includes 75 parking spaces.
Generation Grace Church, a self-described “non-traditional” unaffiliated congregation, is currently hosting weekly services in existing barns on a 187-acre parcel located between Grove Lane and the Norfolk Southern rail line just west of Marshall. An average of about 60 people currently attend services on Sunday mornings and about 20 people attend on Thursday evenings. The church is led by Sam and Connie Rogers, who own and live on the farm, which combined with another parcel totals 315 acres. The couple also owns Silent Partner Security Systems Inc., based in Warrenton.
The subject property is zoned “rural – agricultural.” The county’s zoning ordinances allow for places of worship in rural areas provided the zoning appeals board finds a specific proposal is compatible with the character of the area and with the comprehensive plan. The community development staff report said the Generation Grace proposal appears to be consistent with the comprehensive plan “due to the scale, limited use and rural design” of the proposed land use.
The staff report noted that, although Generation Grace currently utilizes the existing barns for non-agricultural uses without the “appropriate” special permit, site plan and building permit approvals, “there have not been any complaints or formal investigations done by the zoning or building staff.” A condition is included in the proposed special permit that the applicants must obtain “all applicable zoning and building permits” for the use of the existing structures as well as the new building.
In a similar proposal, the zoning appeals board granted a special permit in 2002 to Grace Bible Church (not affiliated with Generation Grace) to build a similarly sized church building on a parcel zoned “rural – agricultural” located less than a mile south of the Rogers’ property.
