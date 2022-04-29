A team does not need to be flashy to be effective.
The Kettle Run girls lacrosse squad turned in a workman-like performance in its 12-2 home win against Liberty on Monday.
The victory lifted the Cougars into a three-way for first place with James Monroe and Meridian, at 3-0 in the Region B standings.
The Cougars utilized a stifling defense and patient offensive formula to control the game. The victors held Liberty scoreless for the first 35-plus minutes to lead 9-0.
Kettle Run’s defense permitted few uncontested shots, and when an Eagle did find an opening, she often found sophomore goalkeeper Abigail Beattie as an obstacle.
Beattie thwarted multiple shots, produced some long clearing passes and left the goal far behind several times running the ball out.
"Abigail is amazing. She's on top of everything," Addy Foudray, Kettle Run's first-year head coach, said of the sophomore.
Foudray also was pleased with the patience her youthful unit showed in its offensive set. The Cougars did not force shots, but often reset the formation.
"We've had to work on that a bit. Learning to take the ball out, be patient and wait for the opportunities," Foudray said, noting the squad's youthfulness. "Today's game was a great example of that."
Kettle Run's Gracie Chumley required only 35 seconds to open the scoring, with Carleigh Wood adding a second at the 18:49 mark of the first half. Jordan White struck twice before Wood tallied her second score. Cougar Zarah Ford later scored for a 6-0 halftime count.
Chumley added two second-half goals to go with tallies by Kate Bloom, Emilie Muma, Annemarie Twomey and Wood.
Liberty coach Amy Lacey felt her team did not follow suit often enough.
"There were a couple times we went down and set up on attack, but not many," Lacey said. "I’d like to see more of that rather than forcing shots.
"We had trouble winning the draw which limited our attacking opportunities, Lacey said. "Kettle Run possessed the ball for most of the game."
Alex Palizzi accounted for both Liberty goals.
Kettle Run also took the junior varsity contest, 11-3, after building a 7-1 halftime lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.