It looked like Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield hired a hypnotist.
In the span of 15 minutes, his Cougars’ football team completely traded places with the Cougars' guys that started Saturday’s season-opening 48-14 win over Handley.
Down 7-0 and staring at a two-touchdown deficit, the Cougars turned the game around with an inspiring goal-line stop midway through the first quarter and went on to score 41 straight points to win going away.
“The first couple drives I don’t want to say I was worried, but it looked like it was a big dogfight for us,” said Porterfield. “I was proud of our ability to roll with the punches and stick with the gameplan and not panic, and to manage our emotions.”
Moved to Bealeton due to the preferred location of Liberty's artificial turf, Saturday's game began at noon under cloudy skies but it was sunny by game's end at 2:20 p.m. There was a limited attendance but an upbeat atmosphere as all fans wore masks and were reminded to social distance by the PA announcer.
A gloomy start turned into a romp and explosion of offensive fireworks as quarterback Elijah Chumley completed 15 of 29 passes for 231 yards and also ran for two TDs. Sophomore receiver Jordan Tapscott was electric, catching six passes for 107 yards and two TDs, and senior cornerback Alden Williams solidified the win with a 30-yard “pick six” interception return touchdown and caught four passes for 42 yards.
Cougars’ kicker Ella Slevin also made a huge statement, becoming the first girl to score a point in Kettle Run varsity football history. The junior drilled both her extra point kicks, the first with 9:53 left in the third quarter, and the second to close the scoring with 2:08 left in the game.
Coming off a 1-9 season, the inspiring performance featured an eye-opening turn of events. “To get the first win is priceless for us this season,” said Porterfield.
Kettle Run was staring at flashbacks of their 2019 misery from the outset as Handley drove 80 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0 lead, then drove 60 yards to the Cougars’ 3-yard line on the next drive. But Handley QB Caleb Metzger threw an incomplete pass then was tackled on a fourth down run to the right to end the threat.
Kettle Run proceeded to drive 94 yards in 12 plays, capped off by Chumley’s 4-yard QB draw to tie it 7-7 with 1:08 left in the quarter after Andrew Piercy’s extra point kick.
Kettle Run made it 14-7 on Chumley’s 19-yard TD pass to Zach Primrose and 20-7 on Tapscott’s 69-yard TD reception. Tapscott got free on an intermediate route, shook a defender and sailed 40 yards into the end zone.
The passing game sparkled, the running game was adequate and the defense was solid. Also, William & Mary-bound kicker Andrew Piercy gave his team good field position on kickoffs and punts.
Especially important, the offensive line gave Chumley enough time to find Tapscott, Jacob Robinson, Alden Williams and Primrose on short and intermediate routes, and those receivers made plays after catching the ball, especially Tapscott, a fast-emerging sophomore star who was spectacular getting open, catching the ball and making big plays.
“If we can throw four or five hitches a game to Jordan or Jacob we can turn one or two of those into a big gain,” said Porterfield.
Chumley was particularly impressive finding receivers promptly.
“He looked like a salty vet," said Porterfield. "Elijah did a great job. Of all the kids who stood out I was perhaps most impressed with Elijah. I know it’s not the best COVID protocol but after the game I gave him a big hug. Handley’s always tough on defense and he stood in there and delivered the ball and took some hits.”
Shortly before halftime, Alden Williams intercepted a pass in the left flat and raced 30 yards for a TD to make it 27-7. “That was a huge play by Alden. He jumped the route. Once he caught it no one was going to catch him. For us to be good we have to make play all over the field,” said Porterfield.
The Cougars added another touchdown on Chumley's perfectly thrown 16-yard end zone fade route over two defenders to Tapscott to make it 34-7 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Chumley added his second TD run of the game on a 2-yard rush up the middle, and on came Slevin to kick. She had been warming up on the sideline waiting for this moment and calmly split the uprights.
Slevin, in her second year with the team, is one of two girl kickers in the program. Freshman Kelsi Navin is kicking for the 8th-9th grade team.
“That was one of my goals this year, to make sure Ella got a kick and was able to score. I wanted to make sure she had that record. I’m proud of her. It’s something she’ll remember the rest of her life and I certainly will,” said Porterfield.
Although it did not count as a Northwestern District game, it signaled Kettle Run as a contender in the shortened season. The Cougars next play Friday at Fauquier at 7 p.m. in their district opener.
