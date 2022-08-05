photo_ft_news_Chris Granger-1_20220414.jpg

Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) at an April 14 board of supervisors meeting

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
Download PDF post-2020 magisterial districts.pdf
photo_ft_news_Chris Granger, Rick Gerhardt-1_20220113.jpg

Supervisors Rick Gerhardt and Chris Granger at a Jan. 13 board meeting
photo_ft_news_chris granger-1_20210107.jpg

During a Jan. 7, 2021 meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) denounces the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
photo_ft_news_sport complex 10_091620.jpg

County officials participate in a ceremonial ribbon cutting in September 2020 for the Larry Miller equestrian/walking trail at the Central Sports Complex

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.