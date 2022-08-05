Fauquier County Board Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) will resign by the end of the month after more than decade in the county’s highest legislative body, he announced Thursday. His term expires at the end of 2023.
Granger, 51, was first elected in 2011 to represent the Center District, which includes the Town of Warrenton and its outskirts. Fellow supervisors have since chosen him as board chairman three times: in 2016, and again in 2021 and 2022. He works as a professional division chief in Prince William County’s fire department and is a U.S. Army veteran.
The remaining four members of board have control over the process of appointing an interim Center District representative and could make an appointment as early as next week at the board’s regular monthly meeting. A special election could be held as early as May 2023. Supervisors must petition the court to hold a special election and a judge must sign off on the plan before a special election can take place.
Granger’s resignation comes as his spouse, former Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, was hired late last month by Amazon Web Services to a high-ranking position in the cloud computing company’s economic development division. Schaeffer announced her resignation as town manager June 21 after more than five years with the town government. Granger and Shaeffer have been married since 2020.
AWS has a pending zoning permit application before the Warrenton Town Council that has faced fierce opposition from some residents and activist groups. While county supervisors have no authority over the town permitting process — or the State Corporation Commission’s routing approval process for Dominion Energy transmission lines to power the proposed facility — Granger said Thursday that he wants to avoid any appearance of conflict.
If he stayed on as a supervisor, “I could state my conflicts and say, ‘[Schaeffer] works for Amazon. I can’t vote on this,’” he said. But, he added, “The board is going to have a lot of conversations over the next 18 months about the data center industry. In my mind, taking part in any of those conversations is a conflict.”
Granger said that he consulted legal counsel about Schaeffer’s new position and has observed many discussions about conflicts of interest related to other supervisors during his 10 years on the board. “Clearly, when she transitioned to the private sector, I researched and vetted out my conflicts, and by the letter of the law I don’t have conflicts,” Granger said, “but for me as an individual, I don’t want there to be any question.”
An AWS representative confirmed Thursday that Schaeffer was hired by the company in late July. “[T]he company takes compliance with laws very seriously and has a robust process in place for screening for possible conflicts of interest,” the representative wrote in an email.
Schaeffer could not be reached for comment.
‘If he changes his mind, I’d be thrilled’
Some of Granger’s fellow board supervisors expressed dismay at his decision to resign and said that Schaeffer’s job would not affect Granger’s ability to represent his constituents.
Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District) didn’t mince words Thursday. “I would support him 100% to stay on the board. It’s a loss to the community,” she said Thursday. “We’re very good about understanding where our conflicts of interest are,” she said, adding that Granger was very up-front to her about Schaeffer’s new job and the potential implications for his elected position. “It’s just unfortunate, very unfortunate,” she said. “If he changes his mind, I’d be thrilled.”
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) implied in a text message Thursday that opposition specifically to the AWS data center proposal may have contributed to Granger’s decision to step down. “I’m sorry that a group of folks have made attacks on his character. They obviously have no clue who he is or what’s he’s about,” he said.
“Chris was a total stranger until I started following the board with intentions of seeking office,” said Butler, who was first elected in 2015. “We have not only worked together but we have become friends. … I’ll miss his guidance and leadership and the county is losing a damn good supervisor!”
McDaniel noted that she, Butler and Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) were each first elected in 2015; Granger and Holder Trumbo (Scott District) were the only incumbents. Granger was welcoming and helpful to the new supervisors during their first year, McDaniel said, which was also Granger’s first stint as board chairman. “He was a great mentor during that time. He was a great leader,” she said.
Gerhardt, who is currently the board's vice chairman, wrote in a text message Thursday that he “was disappointed and saddened to hear Chris is resigning. He’s been a great asset for Center District and Fauquier. The county is losing a strong, committed and informed leader.”
‘We were going to be here anyway’
Granger emphasized Thursday that Schaeffer’s new job was not the sole impetus for stepping down, and that he had no intentions to run for a fourth term in office.
In fact, he hadn’t intended on running for a third term.
He was promoted to his current role in the Prince William fire department in 2019, the same year his seat was up for election. His new role meant he was returning to working 24-hour shifts, and, he said, “I kind of had this fundamental belief that staying in office more than eight years was not something I was looking to do.” He noted that he wanted to avoid “becom[ing] too much a part of the institution.”
Though he said that he encouraged others to run for the seat, no one else stepped forward. “I had the choice of not running — and some kind of strange situation unfolding — or just saying, ‘this is it,’” meaning his third term would be his last. “And I made it very clear that time: This is it.”
Between his responsibilities at his day job and his duties as board chairman, Granger said that his work week typically exceeds 80 hours. “At this point in my career … it definitely leaves very little time for a personal life,” he said.
When Schaeffer was hired by AWS, he said that clarified his doubts about his ability to juggle his day job, his elected position and his family life. “I want to support my wife’s career moving forward,” he said. “I have opportunities at work, I have opportunities moving forward and I want to support those. And I want to be fair to the Center District constituency. … The easiest way to do that is to let someone else transition into this role,” he added.
“I was already struggling in between the fire department and the board in this term,” Granger said. “I think it’s fair to say we were going to be here [announcing that I won’t seek re-election] anyway because of my work, even if [Schaeffer] hadn’t changed careers.”
Prioritizing schools and first responders
Granger first moved to Warrenton in 2006 and became interested in local issues through debates about funding for schools and fire and rescue services, he said. He pointed to progress in those areas as some of the board’s most significant accomplishments since he was first elected.
Granger started attending public government meetings in the late 2000s, he said, more as an interested resident than an aspiring elected official. “I was just concerned about fire and rescue staffing and schools,” he said. Eventually, he decided to run for office, “and before I knew it … I was the dog that caught the proverbial car.”
Funding for renovating and expanding Fauquier High School, built in 1964, was one of the main issues that led him to his decision to run, he said, as he watched debates between the school board and board supervisors that failed to come to a resolution. His daughter was going into middle school at the time, he said, and would be attending Fauquier High a few years later.
“I was like, ‘My kid is going to end up going to end up going to a hovel of a school and we’re not hiring enough firefighters and medics,’” he said, adding later, “I’m thinking — this is no way to run a government.”
He said he is proud to have been a deciding vote on a 3-2 decision to allocate more funding to the Fauquier High project, which was completed in 2013. “It still wasn’t perfect, but it got done,” he said.
Similar projects are in the works today. Supervisors and school board members decided in 2020 to renovate and expand Taylor and Cedar Lee middle schools. Construction at Cedar Lee is expected to be complete by the start of the 2023-2024 school year and the project at Taylor will begin after that. “It took a lot longer than I thought to lick the middle school renovation, ... but it’s well on its way,” Granger said. “It’s got a path and it’s going to happen. I’m overjoyed to see that happen.”
The year before Granger first took his seat, supervisors expanded the fire and rescue department from 38 employees to 49. The county now funds 151 full-time positions in the county, providing 24/7 professional staffing at fire stations across the county, something Granger pointed to as a key sign of progress.
Some important issues in local government can take years to tackle, Granger said. He pointed to the long-discussed desire from many residents for a sports complex to supplement the hodge-podge of county-owned fields at public schools across the county that have been the only options for local recreation leagues for decades. In 2020, the Central Sports Complex opened on a former section of Moriah Farm outside Warrenton, thanks to both public and private funding.
“From the time we picked it up as a priority, and we finally decided to fund it and build it … it was eight years of the 10 ½ years [I spent on the board],” Granger said, noting that the second phase of construction will be funded next year, bringing bathrooms and irrigation to the complex along with lights at some of the fields. “If you’d asked me 10 years ago if we’d ever have lit youth sports fields in Fauquier County, I think people would’ve laughed at you,” Granger said.
He also pointed to supervisors’ collective plan for controlling growth in the county as a success story. While noting that the Center District is the only one of the county’s five magisterial districts that is not primarily rural, Granger argued that dynamic is in part a testament to the county’s service district plan, which concentrates residential, commercial and industrial zoning into small areas while restricting most development elsewhere.
“Overall, I think the most enjoyable thing has been — I’ve always been a proponent that the conservation and the agricultural interests in this county can co-exist with people like me, who live in Warrenton — in a service district — and commute out for their jobs,” he said.
“The way we are keeping nearly everything rural in the county … is by concentrating our development in service districts,” he said. “Sometimes we just have to take a pause and realize how it’s been so successful, how we’ve kept so much agricultural land … and open space … is through the service districts.”
Not everything that he hoped to help get done as a supervisor has been accomplished, he said, pointing especially to the so-far-unrealized efforts to build a flagship library in or around Warrenton. (The Warrenton Library is currently housed in a former car dealership in Old Town Warrenton.)
There was some movement on the issue earlier this year, when supervisors voted to include $24 million in the county’s five-year capital spending plan for a new library; about $12 million is expected to come from private donations. “The biggest challenge I’ve had while I’ve been on the board is the library, Granger said, “but I’ve always kept it in the perspective of the Central Sports Complex. … There’s a lot of interest in it, there’s a general desire to do it.”
He plans to continue advocating for the library, even as a private citizen. The pandemic, he said, made it clear that libraries are a vital service even in the 21st century. Before the pandemic, people asked, “’What’s the role of a library?’ … ‘Are libraries even relevant?’ And then we have a pandemic, and everybody’s like, ‘That’s the death knell for libraries.’ But it was exactly the opposite,” he said, “and the library’s demand for services remained.”
He called it a “re-affirmation” of the county’s need to provide that service. “We need to invest. An investment in a library is an investment [in something] that the community uses,” he said.
“We have worked to make this an even more desirable place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Granger wrote in a letter to his fellow supervisors Thursday. “We have an active and engaged community of citizens who work cooperatively to make this an even better place.”
Referencing this year’s debates about funding for teacher pay raises in the school division, Granger wrote that “Our public education system is at a critical crossroad as our ability to attract and retain talented teachers is hampered by our small commercial tax base.” He also mentioned the maintenance backlog for school buildings that would require $77 million to address, according to a report published early this year. “We have made strides in renovating our aging schools, but still have much more to do,” he wrote.
Ultimately, he wrote, “Fauquier continues to be an engaging place to live. To have had some small part in this evolution is something that I will always be thankful and proud of.”
