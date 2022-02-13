Chris Butler withdraws from sheriff's race

Chris Butler announced Sunday that he is no longer running for sheriff, leaving Interim Sheriff Jeremy Falls as the only announced candidate for November’s special election. Former Sheriff Bob Mosier resigned Jan. 18 after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed him to a cabinet position.
Butler has represented Lee District on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors since 2016. He said that campaigning for sheriff — combined with his full-time job at S.W. Rodgers and his part-time job as a county supervisor — has put a severe strain on his family life. Since he announced his candidacy Jan. 22, he said he has been away from home almost every night — leaving no time for his family.
“Physically, I just don’t think I could do it,” he added, citing the prospect of campaigning for the next nine months while still working full time and representing his constituents on the board. He said that his wife, Lisa, has been “extremely supportive” but that “we both realized that this is going to be hard on us.”
Butler emphasized that he will still be a vocal advocate for the employees of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office as a county supervisor and will try to address the concerns that sheriff’s deputies have raised with him this year. He said, “I’m not giving up on them. I think I can do more for these men and women from my position on the board [of supervisors].” Butler said he has met with more than 40 deputies over the past month.
Butler, who sits on the board of supervisors’ public safety committee, said that he also planned to ask Falls for a seat on the Sheriff’s Advisory Board.
Additionally, Butler said, a prolonged campaign would hurt Falls’ ability to address deputies' concerns immediately if he had to run for office while simultaneously running the county’s law enforcement agency. “I don’t think that’s the best thing for the county right now,” said Butler.
Butler was himself a sheriff’s deputy until 1996, when he was injured on the job and forced to find another career. He has on several occasions used his position on the board to sponsor raises for county employees, including those in those in the sheriff’s office and the fire and rescue department.
Falls was the highest-ranking deputy under Mosier, serving with the Fairfax County Sheriffs Office for two decades before coming to Fauquier County in 2016. When Mosier resigned, Falls was sworn in as the interim sheriff and will serve in that capacity until after the special election.
