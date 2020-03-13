Families who find themselves without child care support because of changes in employment or circumstances related to the coronavirus will qualify for scholarship assistance from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. The foundation’s board of directors has approved funds for 501(c)(3) nonprofits that offer child care, according to a press release.
Nonprofit child care providers may contact Jane Bowling-Wilson, NPCF executive director, at jbwilson@npcf.org or (540) 349-0631, ext. 1. Funds are available – in the form of scholarships for families -- through the Virginia O’Bannon Legacy Fund.
Wilson explained, “If families … need additional child care services because of COVID-19, NPCF will provide scholarships for them to the facilities that are licensed childcare facilities. The facilities or the individuals can reach out to NPCF for funding. We will start with a two-week window which will most probably need to be expanded.”
The release said, “As the staff and the board of directors at the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) are keenly aware, nonprofits in the four counties NPCF serves are indeed frontline support as the coronavirus makes its way into Virginia.
“Our role at NPCF, as stewards of a strong community, is to provide resources to our communities to ensure their resiliency as we battle COVID-19 .... We have determined that one of the main critical areas of need in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties, is child care services.”
Established in 2000, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that works in four counties to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations.
