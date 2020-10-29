In August, members of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors formally requested that a circuit court judge be appointed to hear cases in Fauquier County full-time, with the same judge being assigned a much smaller case load in Rappahannock County. Last week, Chief Judge Douglas Fleming of the 20th Judicial Circuit denied that request.
Virginia has 31 judicial circuits; these courts hear serious criminal and civil cases, some family matters (such as divorce) and appeals from general district courts and juvenile and domestic relations courts.
For more than 40 years a judge was assigned to Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. But with the retirement of Judge Jeffery Parker last year and the election of Fleming as the circuit’s chief judge this year, that has changed. The five judges assigned to the 20th Judicial Circuit – which includes Fauquier, Rappahannock and Loudoun counties -- now rotate among the three counties.
Fleming implemented the change in how judges are assigned earlier this year after his office conducted a “comprehensive due diligence review” of the circuit’s scheduling practices and needs. In addition to revising how hearings are scheduled – like creating dedicated dates for motions in criminal cases – the study found that rotating judges was more efficient than assigning them to a specific county’s court, the letter said.
“[W]e’ll continue to deploy our judges as circumstances require, with the entire circuit’s welfare in mind,” Fleming’s letter said.
Members of the board of supervisors disagreed. “[T]he current allocation of judges,” the resolution passed unanimously Aug. 13 by supervisors said, “… result[ed] in a substantial increase in the number of modifications to dockets, forcing the cancellation and rescheduling of proceedings, including a delay in ability of defendants to enter pleas and to victims, litigants, witnesses and attorneys who were ready, willing and prepared to proceed with the hearings but were delayed by the lack of a judge.”
Supervisors say they hope to arrange a meeting with Fleming to explain their position.
“The circuit saw fit to have Judge Jeffery Parker here until his retirement,” Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said Thursday, “so I’m curious as to why we don’t have a full-time sitting judge for Fauquier now. I think the entire board has received inquiries from citizens and local attorneys alike. Maybe a sit-down with the chief judge would answer these questions.”
Board Chair Mary Leigh McDaniel said of Fleming’s letter, “The response was disappointing and does not address the needs of our constituents. We are considering inviting him to a work session to discuss.”
Fauquier County accounts for about 14% of the population served by the 20th Circuit. All five sitting judges are now based in Leesburg, the seat of Loudoun County, with an additional five retired judges – including Parker -- also hearing some 20th Circuit cases, if they are needed.
“Rather than designating ‘county judges,’ which allows for no flexibility,” Fleming said, “we make assignments based on the needs of each county on a particular day. We don’t hesitate to assign judges to each jurisdiction as needed, and to modify assignments based on circumstances. This allows each county in our circuit to be treated equitably, fairly and effectively and to be fully served.”
Even during the pandemic, Fleming said, court clerks in both Fauquier and Loudoun counties reported to him that all criminal cases have either been adjudicated or scheduled, and the backlog of civil cases is being reduced. “These reports, made during a judicial emergency in a global pandemic, confirm that our transition plans are working,” Fleming’s letter said.
Another letter was sent on behalf of the board of supervisors to Chief Justice Donald Lemons of the Supreme Court of Virginia. No response to that letter had been received as of Oct. 29.
