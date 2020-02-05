Health experts say that the best exercise for anyone is the exercise they’ll do. Choose an activity that’s fun, they say, so it will become a healthy habit. There’s one exercise facility in Fauquier that offers multiple options to find the fun.
Chestnut Forks Tennis and Fitness at 6379 Airlie Road in Warrenton was founded 44 years ago by Chip and Lindsay Maloney; it offers tennis, pickleball, fitness classes and equipment, swimming and golf. Add in weekly play-while-you-socialize events and a café featuring healthy meals and it’s a one-stop fitness shop for the whole family.
And that, said Beth Maloney, is the point. She and husband Derek (Chip Maloney’s son) are managers of the club.
Golf
Derek Maloney sat down to talk about recent changes at the club after completing 18 holes of golf – simulated golf. In October of 2019, the Irish Golf Academy set up shop at Chestnut Forks. It’s a separate entity but offers another on-site choice for the athletically inclined. Currently, 45 teams of two are playing in an eight-week tournament.
Big screens and golf technology that senses a player’s swing allow golfers to “experience” golf courses from around the world.
Lessons are also offered for all ages. “It’s a great teaching tool,” said Maloney.
Tennis
Golf is great, but Chestnut Forks started as a tennis facility and that’s where the emphasis remains, said Maloney. Eight courts -- four indoor and four outdoor -- are busy all week with lessons, clinics, camps and United States Tennis Association team practices. Children and adults can sign up for individual or group lessons; beginners and experienced players are welcome.
Any night of the week, players young and old(er) can be found learning one-on-one from a tennis pro, participating in clinics and generally working on their game.
Two of the outdoor courts are hard-to-find clay courts; the “give” of the clay courts dampens the ball’s bounce and results in a slower game that’s gentler on the knees.
“We use the outdoor hard courts for USTA play and for camps,” said Derek Maloney.
Carrie Berlin, an experienced player who has played several times a week for years, said the staff at Chestnut Forks makes new members feel included from the very start. The club, she said, “has a great social atmosphere and helps you find players at your level.”
In March of 2019, Chestnut Forks partnered with Blue Chip Sports Management, which handles tennis instruction at the sports club. Maloney said, “Blue Chip is helping us increase programming and providing more outreach, so I can focus on the rest of the club.” He added, “We still take care of the USTA play,” said Maloney. Teams compete in the Shenandoah League. A junior league for players 10 to 18 was added in November 2019.
The latest innovation being tested is cameras on the courts. “The cameras can help with calling the lines, keeping track of the score. They’re a teaching tool also,” said Maloney. AccuTennis provides the service, which it calls, “an automated camera and player analysis technology
that enables game-based play for all players.”
Pickleball
The Maloneys recently added Pickleball, a fast-paced but easier-on-the-joints, tennis-adjacent sport. The sport is very popular in Fauquier, and Chestnut Forks indoor courts make it weather-proof. It’s a less expensive alternative too; members can play pickleball for only $7 for a three-hour session. Beth Maloney said that they had 50 players as a recent pickleball social.
Chestnut Forks even has a tennis instructor – Collin Vero-Casafant -- who is also a certified pickleball instructor.
Pickleball is like tennis – but noisier – said Beth Maloney. Since there are eight people on each tennis court-sized area, it can get a little rowdy. “I love it,” she said.
The Maloneys are proud of the club’s tennis offerings. As parents of six children, aged 5 to 14, “We want to have a place where you can bring your kids and have fun together. We had a group of home-schoolers in today. Our goal is to get a racket in every kid’s hand,” said Beth Maloney.
She loves to see one child in a family taking a lesson while a parent helps another child with their homework and enjoys a snack in the club’s café.
Courtside Cafe
Beth Maloney oversees the Courtside Café, which offers soups, salads and sandwiches as well as some grab-and-go options. “Because we’re a fitness club, our dishes tend to be healthier. Our soups are amazing. We can’t keep them in stock.” Her favorites? Lemon chicken orzo and shepherd’s pie soup.
She said she sources ingredients from Warrenton’s Wiffletree Farm – non-GMO and chemical-free. The Café’s chef is Sam Chapman, she said, and reminds hungry Warrentonians, “You don’t have to be a member to eat at our café.”
Fitness
Although the Maloney children all play racket sports, their mother doesn’t -- yet. She is, however, addicted to the club’s fitness class offerings. “A lot of people forget about our full gym and group exercise classes.”
The classes are smaller, she said, often 6 to 12 people. “That’s what I love. I can focus better in a small class,” she said. The class schedule includes a variety of options –Body Pump, TRX, cycle, yoga, total body conditioning, triple play, chair yoga, barre and active adult classes -- held weekday mornings and evenings and weekend mornings. Small group workouts and personal training are also available.
Swimming
Children in the county are familiar with the pool at Chestnut Forks, home of the Blue Marlins swim team. Beth Maloney said that summer social activities center around the pool. “We have the best lifeguards,” she said. “They take the time to get to know your kids. We are all about family.”
More information about Chestnut Forks, including details on membership and schedules -- can be found at chestnutforks.com.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.