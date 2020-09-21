The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded $300,000 in grant funds to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission, the bulk of which will fund stormwater management projects and environmental education in Fauquier County, the commission said in a news release.
The grant was awarded through the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund’s Small Watershed Grants Program, the news release said. Project partners include Fauquier County, the Town of Warrenton, Friends of the Rappahannock, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District and the Chesapeake Conservancy. The 18-month project will begin in January 2021.
Grant funds will contribute to the installation of three municipal stormwater projects at Fauquier High School, on Garrett Street near Warrenton Middle School and in the Fifth Street parking lot, adjacent to the dog park in Warrenton, which will then be used as demonstration sites to conduct outreach and education in the school district, according to the news release.
“Two of the facilities will be constructed wetlands and the third a bioretention facility, all green practices involving use of native vegetation to filter storm runoff,” the news release said.
The grant project will also seek to improve participation in the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program in Fauquier County by providing program outreach and cost-share matching funds for a minimum of five residential stormwater projects through John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, according to the news release.
The grant will also fund Phase 2 of RRRC’s development of the Upper Rappahannock Watershed Plan, including a GIS-based prioritization tool to guide future implementation of best management practices that improve water quality, the news release said.
“Stormwater runoff is one of the major sources of pollution to local water bodies and the Chesapeake Bay,” RRRC officials said in the news release. “Improperly managed stormwater can also flood basements and streets, silt in ponds, and create a swamp in backyards. Using natural or ‘green’ solutions to manage stormwater can provide aesthetic, recreational and educational value to our community as well as habitat for wildlife and pollinators.”
For more information about RRRC’s efforts to preserve local streams, visit www.rrregion.org/chesapeake or call 540-829-7450. For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund, visit www.nfwf.org/chesapeake.
