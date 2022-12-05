The Charlottesville City Council Monday night announced that Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis will take over as the new chief of police in that city.
City Manager Michael Rogers explained that Warrenton’s chief was one of three finalists but during the final interview process, Kochis stood above the others for his approachability and his ability to solve problems and build partnerships.
Rogers said he received glowing reports about the way the Warrenton Police Department, under Kochis’ leadership, interacted with citizens. “There was a real passion from these folks about this man’s engagement with the community.”
Rogers said that before Kochis arrived in Warrenton, the town had run through three police chiefs in 18 months, “and he brought stability. ... Michael Kochis will make a great police chief for Charlottesville.”
Kochis, 48, attended graduate school at the University of Virginia, so Charlottesville will be familiar territory. He’ll leave behind 34 officers to join the 155-officer department in Charlottesville, but he is comfortable leading a large force. Before he came to Warrenton in February 2020, he was a commander at the Alexandria Police Department, which has more than 300 officers.
Despite its bigger constituency, Kochis said the more he looked at Charlottesville, the more he thought the community was very similar to Warrenton. “Charlottesville is a city that wants to be engaged with its police department.” He said he sees opportunities to make connections between the police force and residents, just like he tried to do in Warrenton.
When he first started working as Warrenton chief, he spent a lot of time listening and learning. “I tried to be present, listened to everyone, and tried to get a sense of what Warrenton wants from police.”
He asked himself what kind of image the police force was portraying. “Is the picture you are presenting to the community a SWAT team kicking down a door or a police officer tying a kids’ shoe? We worked on building trust.”
He said he would remind his officers that a community’s trust wasn’t lost overnight, and it wouldn’t be rebuilt overnight.
Kochis gave an example of how working hand in hand with the community can make a big difference. In July, the Haiti Street community – a historically Black neighborhood —experienced two shootings within two weeks. He held meetings with Habitat for Humanity representatives, with members of the NAACP and with residents. “They were clear. They wanted their community to be policed, but they did not want their community to be over-policed. They wanted their kids to be able to walk to the bus stop safely. They wanted the same quality of life available everywhere else in the town.
“We found the people — who weren’t a part of that community— and we arrested them. Then we stayed there and worked with residents. Officers visited the neighborhood often but didn’t just sit in their cars. They got out of their cars, they sat on porches, they talked to people.
“We had a BBQ on the block,” he said. “We continued to build relationships. We want people to see the community and the police department as one.”
He said there were 160 calls for service in July, 50 to 65 calls for service in August, three inSeptember, two in October and only one in November.
He said, “We are going to continue to be there for the Haiti Street community any time they need us.”
The chief doesn’t take all the credit for building trust between residents and police. He emphasized, “I want to make sure it’s clear that this town, this town council has allowed this police department to be as successful as it has.”
He gives equal credit to his officers and support staff. “The Warrenton Police Department has no vacancies for the first time in 15 years. We are hiring the right people. When we advertised for our last vacancy, we had 144 applicants for one position.”
Kochis said that the department signed the 30 by 30 initiative, which commits the department to have 30% of its force female. “We are at 24% now,” said Kochis. There is also a commitment to increase the number of women in supervisory ranks (corporal and above).
He said without hesitation, “Women make the best cops. Our use-of-force data is way down.”
Kochis said that Charlottesville has signed up for the 30 by 30 initiative as well.
Once he takes over in his new role, he expects to be confronted by the same issues he has seen in Warrenton— crime, traffic, race relations. Of these, he hears the most from residents about traffic. “Nobody wants people speeding through their neighborhoods,” he said.
Charlottesville has its share of crime, but Kochis remembers that he dealt with three homicides in his first year as Warrenton’s chief.
And although Charlottesville is famous for the white-supremacist Unite the Right rally in August of 2017, Warrenton’s efforts for social justice for all races are smaller but enduring. Black Lives Matter demonstrations have taken place in Courthouse Square almost every week since April 2021. Conflicts have arisen between the main group and counter protesters, but Warrenton Police make sure both groups have their say peacefully. Kochis said, “Police reform and public safety do not need to be in conflict. They can co-exist.”
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said he has mixed feelings about losing the town’s police chief. “I lived in Charlottesville for many years, and I know the pain and suffering they have endured since 2017,” when protesters marched through Charlottesville chanting racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric; one person was killed and 35 were injured when someone drove a car through a crowd of counter protesters.
“I am grateful for everything he did for us,” Nevill said, “but Charlottesville needs Mike Kochis. He is the right person for the job right now.”
Nevill said he believes that Major Tim Carter may be tagged to serve as interim chief. He has served as interim chief before and “that seems like the commonsense approach.”
He said right now, the town has its hands full trying to hire a new town manager. After that person is hired, the new town manager can focus on hiring a new permanent police chief.
Kochis will begin in his new role around Jan. 16, 2023.
