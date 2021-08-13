Charlottesville man charged in school bus crash

A Charlottesville man sustained minor injuries when the 2016 Hyundai he was driving rear-ended a school bus a little before 8 a.m. on Aug. 13. The crash took place on James Madison Highway at Oak Shade Road, between Opal and Remington.
Dalmia Pranav, 31, was transported to Fauquier Hospital with minor injuries. The students and school bus driver were evaluated on the scene and released with no injuries.
Pranav was charged with fail to maintain control and reckless driving -- failing to stop for a school bus.
The crash remains under investigation.
