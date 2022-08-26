Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday, Aug. 25 after he allegedly performed a sex act outside of a person’s home in Remington. The man arrested, J’Quan Knighting of Remington, was charged with “obscene sexual display,” a misdemeanor, and is currently being held without bond.

photo_ft_news_JQuan Knighting mugshot.png

J'Quan Knighting

It comes a month after Knighting was arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Culpeper; he is awaiting adjudication of that case.

