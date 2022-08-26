Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday, Aug. 25 after he allegedly performed a sex act outside of a person’s home in Remington. The man arrested, J’Quan Knighting of Remington, was charged with “obscene sexual display,” a misdemeanor, and is currently being held without bond.
It comes a month after Knighting was arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Culpeper; he is awaiting adjudication of that case.
The alleged victim in the Remington incident identified Knighting to deputies, according to the criminal complaint filed with his arrest. Knighting then “admitted to walking around the neighborhood and stopping [in] the area of the victim’s address,” the complaint said.
The Culpeper case is not related to the incident in Remington, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, and the two involve separate alleged victims.
In Culpeper, Knighting allegedly followed a woman around Walmart until she was in a “partially secluded portion of the store” and grabbed her genitals, according to a Culpeper Police Department statement issued July 20. There was no evidence that Knighting knew the woman, Culpeper police said at the time. He was later released from the Culpeper jail on bond.
No other charges against Knighting appear in Virginia online court records.
