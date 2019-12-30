Four 19-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested Saturday after Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies retrieved a bullet from a .223-caliber AR-15 rifle that struck a window and a Christmas tree inside a home in the Brookside neighborhood outside Warrenton.
Deputies were called to a home on Tucan Court in Brookside at 3:07 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, after a caller reported he heard a noise in his living room and then discovered a bullet had pierced his window and struck his Christmas tree, according to Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
A responding deputy retrieved what appeared to be a .223-caliber bullet from inside the home, Hartman said.
The sheriff’s office investigation led to a residence on Rogues Road near Redturn Lane in Fauquier County; the residence is located behind Tucan Court but several hundred yards away through a wooded area.
Deputies discovered five men who had been shooting a .223-caliber, AR-15 style rifle. The rifle and magazine were located during the investigation, Hartman said.
The deputies investigated the area where the men were shooting the high-powered rifle and found they were using a backstop, but that the backstop was likely insufficient for the type of rifle being fired, Hartman said
“The round they fired appeared to have traveled several hundred yards,” Hartman said. “But it doesn’t appear that any of this was intentional.”
Robert Lee Barr, 19, of Warrenton; Robert Lee Culler III, 19, of Warrenton; Travis Joseph Brown, 19, of Nokesville; Isaac Justin Brooks, 19, of The Plains, and Trevor Joseph Dezutti, 20, of Sanford, North Carolina, were arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, a Class 1 misdemeanor, in connection with the incident, Hartman said.
The incident is one of 167 calls the sheriff’s office has responded to in 2019 regarding the suspicious discharge of a firearm, Hartman said.
The incident underscores the importance of knowing local ordinances and state laws that apply to the safe, recreational use of firearms. Those who use firearms also need to use proper backstops and know what lies beyond the property where they are firing, Hartman said.
“Know the local ordinances, applicable laws and know your backstop and beyond,” Hartman said. “The safety of everyone is paramount.”
Anyone who would like to report a similar incident or has information about the Saturday, Dec. 28 incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
